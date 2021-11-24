It was counter insurgency drill in Janipur, people should refrain from spreading rumours: SSP Jammu

JAMMU, Nov 24: Jammu and Kashmir police Wednesday said that there was a counter-insurgency drill going at Janipur Jammu and that people should avoid spreading rumours.

The statement comes hours after a few people claimed that there was a suspicious object inside the J&K bank Janipur branch, which caused panic in the area.

“A Counter-Insurgency drill was conducted in Janipur area of Jammu on Wednesday which is routine within security setup. People are requested to refrain from rumour-mongering,” Chandan Kohli SSP Jammu said.

Earlier, police had said that soon after receiving information about the presence of some suspicious object, a police team was rushed to the Janipur branch of the J&K Bank.

The staff and consumers were removed and searches conducted, he said. However, he said, nothing was found. The heavy presence of police, including its special operation group in Jammu, led to different kinds of speculations among people. Police statement is likely to end all the rumours. (Agencies)