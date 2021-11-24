Driver killed after tanker falls into gorge near Jawahar Tunnel

Srinagar, Nov 24: A tanker driver from Kathua died after the vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Jawahar Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway late last night, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting a police officer, said that the tanker (JK14A-9786) on way to Srinagar from Jammu skidded off the road and rolled down into a 400-ft gorge near Jawahar Tunnel at around 2155 hours.

The driver, identified as Ishar Dass son of Ram Ditta of Sehswan Kathua, couldn’t control the vehicle as he was driving in a “rash and negligent manner”, the report quoted the officer.

He said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (Agencies)