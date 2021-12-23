Employment Dec 23, 2021

Rizwan Service
we provide maid
maid
servant
driver
couple
Baby caring
nursing caring
contact 8899240062
full time/part time service
JOBS. JOBS. JOBS
Vacancies Available for private hospital at Akhnoor
1. Staff Nurses BSc./ GNM/ Dip. 20
2. Nursing orderly 10
3. Receptionist 04
4. Peon 05
5. Medical Tecnician 05
Experienced candidates will be given preference.
Contact :- 9205400128
email Resumes :- abrol.dn@gmail.com
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY: 15K- 30K/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, KATHUA, NAGROTA, BANIHAL,ANANTNAG,SRINAGAR etc.
8899408151 7006223526
Venue: Digiana Puli, Near Police Station, Jammu
URGENT REQUIRED
Office Assistant Female 2 No’s.
Helper Female….. 2 No’s
Marketing Boys…. 2 No’s
(Must have 2 wheeler & a Valid Driving Licence)
Jammu Print House
Near Ellora Textile Link Road, Jammu
Mob. 8825060277
Wanted Cook
Wanted professional cook male or female or cpl for home purpose at Trikuta Nagar Jammu. Accommodation available for needy.
Salary between 8000 to 12000
Contact 9419180300
JOB VACANCY FOR CANON
PARTNER JAMMU
M/s Copier Corporation Plus
Receptionist-(Female) = 1 NO
Fresher or experienced can walk for interview with Biodata at H.No.210 Last Morh, Gandhinagar, Jammu.
Near Lal Mandir
Time : 11.00 am to 5.00 pm From
Dated: 24/12/21 onwards
Ph. 0191-2430394, 9419623514
REQUIRED
A female with good communication skills and computer knowing for an office at roopnagar BCA MUST
9622134030
Job Opportunity
A Govt. Registered firm requires 40 Boys & Girls for its office staff in Jammu & all areas of J&K UT.
Qualification: 10th, 12th Graduation & above
Income: 10,000 to 16000 p/m (As per Co. Rule)
Note: Free Hostel Facility
So come along with your biodata at “MLCC” Jammu.
Near Vivekanand Chowk, Gumat, Jammu.
Contact: 9682697973
JOB JOB JOB
Car Washing Body
Salary 8,000 – 15,000
+ Petrol
No Experience Required
Contact: 7051377321, 9419563072
Required
manual ACCOUNT
For hardware shops at Bathindi experience
minimum 2 yrs
Salary no bar.
Contact: 7006025261
7006673275
ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED
Candidate should be graduate and have good knowledge of MS Excel, Tally, Busy Accounting & GST at least five years experience.
Location
A.D. Enterprises
Transport Nagar Narwal, Jammu
Send your resume at
vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Contact: 9622351955
Business opportunity
Newly launched servicing business
car/bike/sofa
A good potential market
Contact: 7051377321, 9419563072