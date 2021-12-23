Employment Dec 23, 2021

Rizwan Service

we provide maid

maid

servant

driver

couple

Baby caring

nursing caring

contact 8899240062

full time/part time service

JOBS. JOBS. JOBS

Vacancies Available for private hospital at Akhnoor

1. Staff Nurses BSc./ GNM/ Dip. 20

2. Nursing orderly 10

3. Receptionist 04

4. Peon 05

5. Medical Tecnician 05

Experienced candidates will be given preference.

Contact :- 9205400128

email Resumes :- abrol.dn@gmail.com

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY: 15K- 30K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, KATHUA, NAGROTA, BANIHAL,ANANTNAG,SRINAGAR etc.

8899408151 7006223526

Venue: Digiana Puli, Near Police Station, Jammu

URGENT REQUIRED

Office Assistant Female 2 No’s.

Helper Female….. 2 No’s

Marketing Boys…. 2 No’s

(Must have 2 wheeler & a Valid Driving Licence)

Jammu Print House

Near Ellora Textile Link Road, Jammu

Mob. 8825060277

Wanted Cook

Wanted professional cook male or female or cpl for home purpose at Trikuta Nagar Jammu. Accommodation available for needy.

Salary between 8000 to 12000

Contact 9419180300

JOB VACANCY FOR CANON

PARTNER JAMMU

M/s Copier Corporation Plus

Receptionist-(Female) = 1 NO

Fresher or experienced can walk for interview with Biodata at H.No.210 Last Morh, Gandhinagar, Jammu.

Near Lal Mandir

Time : 11.00 am to 5.00 pm From

Dated: 24/12/21 onwards

Ph. 0191-2430394, 9419623514

REQUIRED

A female with good communication skills and computer knowing for an office at roopnagar BCA MUST

9622134030

Job Opportunity

A Govt. Registered firm requires 40 Boys & Girls for its office staff in Jammu & all areas of J&K UT.

Qualification: 10th, 12th Graduation & above

Income: 10,000 to 16000 p/m (As per Co. Rule)

Note: Free Hostel Facility

So come along with your biodata at “MLCC” Jammu.

Near Vivekanand Chowk, Gumat, Jammu.

Contact: 9682697973

JOB JOB JOB

Car Washing Body

Salary 8,000 – 15,000

+ Petrol

No Experience Required

Contact: 7051377321, 9419563072

Required

manual ACCOUNT

For hardware shops at Bathindi experience

minimum 2 yrs

Salary no bar.

Contact: 7006025261

7006673275

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED

Candidate should be graduate and have good knowledge of MS Excel, Tally, Busy Accounting & GST at least five years experience.

Location

A.D. Enterprises

Transport Nagar Narwal, Jammu

Send your resume at

vikastptco.jk@gmail.com

Contact: 9622351955

Business opportunity

Newly launched servicing business

car/bike/sofa

A good potential market

Contact: 7051377321, 9419563072