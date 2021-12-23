Amazon app quiz December 20, 2021: Get answers to these 5 questions to win Rs 40,000 in Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon is giving away a total of Rs 40,000 in Amazon Pay balance to its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the fun zone section right now.

Amazon is conducting these daily quiz contests for some time now. During each contest period, there will be a total of 7 questions available for the users to answer. Each user can answer all 7 questions and try winning the maximum possible rewards.

In order to participate in this contest, all you have to do is visit the Amazon app and look for the “Quiz” button at the bottom of your screen. Tap on it and then choose the “Play Now” option from there. On the next page, you will see a list of 7 questions each with 4 options to choose from. You need to select one option out of four given choices and then tap on the “Next” button.

On the next screen, you will be asked if you want to play for real money or for Amazon Pay Balance. If you are willing to play for real money then select that option otherwise go ahead with choosing “I want Amazon Pay Balance”.

The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM, December 20th and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on December 31st, 2021. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 40,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Like the other quiz contests hosted under the fun zone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize. While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge, according to Getindianews.com

How to play Amazon daily Quiz contest?

Step 1: First, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account.

Step 3: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz.

How to know if I have won? You will be able to see if you have won when you enter the contest page. The page will show you some information and then ask you to sign in using your registered email address or mobile number. After you enter your login credentials, it will tell you whether you are eligible for the next round of the game or not. If you are eligible for the next round of games, then it will show a message for the next game’ along with a link.