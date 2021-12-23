J&K: Mughal Road closed following overnight snowfall in Kashmir valley

Poonch, Dec 23: Following overnight snowfall in the Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir authorities have ordered the closure of Mughal Road in the Poonch district for vehicular movement.

The road has been closed in the wake of slippery road conditions following heavy snowfall over the region.

Meanwhile, Kashmir is presently under the 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started on 21 December and is likely to continue till the end of January.

According to the meteorological department, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of 2 degrees Celcius against last night’s minus 1.8 degrees Celcius. (Agencies)