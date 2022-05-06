Employment Apr 6, 2022

REQUIRED
Driver for Rehari Area
9419018505
PRE-SCHOOL
Requires
VANS With DRIVERS for REHARI & DOMANA
9797922717
We are Hiring !!
Huge opening for Telecaling in Jammu
Full Time Call center Job
Male / Female both welcome
Directly joining on company payroll
Fresher & experience can both are welcome
Salary Packages started 7000 to 10000 Rs (Depend on your Interview)
Basic salary is not on target base
Attractive incentives – 2000 – 15000 Rs (Every month)
Working Hour – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM
Qualification minimum HSC Passed
Walking – Enser Communication Pvt Ltd. Lane No-17, Greater Kailash, Opp to Central Bank of India Jammu.
Interview timings – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM (Monday To Saturday)
Mobile No – 7006176140/ 9769206275/
(Whatsapp no-7208487317)
REQUIRED
CASHIER / COMPUTER
OPERATOR : 2 NOS
ISP APPLIANCE : 2 NOS
SALES EXECUTIVES : 3 NOS
HELPER : 4 NOS
HOUSE KEEPING BOYS : 2 NOS
Please WhatsApp Resume at
94191-89656
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151
JOB OPENING IN INDIA OR ABROAD 100% GURANTEE
Required male /female candidate for banking, banncca insurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds,airports …etc
Qualification:8th to graduation
Interested candidate cont on 9797659017/9796661061
REQUIRED
Computer Teacher (Basic) having knowledge of Software Installation and Networking
Contact :
AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE
OPPOSITE COMMERCE COLLEGE
CANAL ROAD JAMMU.
7006509070, 7006742354
Urgently required
CONTENT WRITER
EMAIL YOUR CV
stayfit@fjunction.com
Urgently required
We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA
Qualification: MBA (HR)
Experience: 3-4 Years
Location: Jammu
Please send your Resume:
Mb. No : 9890129883
Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.
VACANCY
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Clerk (For Manual Billing)
Accountant
(Trained in Tally ERP9)
Salary Negotiable
Contact : 94191-09960
8825029093
REQUIRED STAFF
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in Physics M.Sc Physics + B.Ed
2. Music Teacher M.A in Music
3. Math Teacher M.Sc/B.Sc + B.Ed
4. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA
Salary Negotiable
Date of Interview 09-05-2022
Time : 8:30 AM to 12 PM
Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib, R S Pura Jammu
Glomundane Services
OPC Pvt Ltd
Job vacancies
Tellecaller no. of vacancies (5-7) experience required minimum 4yrs.
Manager no. of vacancie(1) experience required minimum 10 yrs.
Required highly enthusiastic and skilled persons
Reach us at: 167A ground floor near Shiv Mandir Gandhinagar Jammu
6005410661, 8899393507
Kamlesh Filling Station (KFS), Katra
The below noted staff is required at KFS, Katra (near PWD Office, Katra):
1. Manager (1 Nos): Graduate and knowledge of computer is necessary.
2. Sales Man (2 Nos) : Minimum 10+2 and atleast 3 yrs working experience of operating outlet in any patrol pump.
Interested candidates may required to come for interview with all qualification documents. The salary will be finalized after negotiations.
Sher Singh
(Managing Director)
9419160906
Shraddha Trikuta Beverages
Devi Pindi Road Panthal, Katra
The below noted staff is required at Shraddha Trikuta beverages, Devi Pindi Road Panthal Katra
1. Blowing Operator : 1 Nos
2. Filler Operator:1 Nos
3. Label Operator: 1 Nos
(Interested candidates may required to come for interview with all qualification and experience certificates. The salary will be finalized after negotiations)
Sher Singh
(Managing Director)
9419160906
VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER
SECONDARY SCHOOL, AKALPUR MORH JAMMU, CBSE AFFILIATED
Requires Staff
PRT/TGT- ENGLISH : Post Graduate/Graduate (Hons) with B.Ed
Estate Officer: Graduate with relevant experience.
Apply within 7 days with full bio-data along with passport size photograph.
E-mail: vbpsjammu@gmail.com
Website: www.vbpsjammu.com
Contact : 0191-2505885, 7051002018, 7051401040
Principal
Required
Sales Executive Position Available at Make My Trip Jammu Branch.
2 years’ ++ experience in Travel Industry is must.
Salary + Incentive
Please email your resume jammu@makemytrip.in or WhatsApp 9697006050
FACULTY REQUIRED
Required the following faculty for school
1.Commerce Tr. (11th/ 12th)
2.PHE Tr. ( 11th/12th)
3.English, Maths & Science Tr. (upto10th class)
Contact along with testimonials
between 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at
JK Montessorie Sr. Sec.School
50-Tirth Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu
Contact No : 0191-2554433
VACANCY
Require for a showroom of paint and sanitary ware at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
1. Counter Boy/Sales Person – 2 No’s.
2. Helper – 2 No’s
3. Driver (Residential Vehicle) Cum Sales Man – 1 No.
Contact at: Krishna Builders,
Sect. 3, Extension, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Ph.No.: 7006385783, 0191-2474568
REQUIRED
Science Teacher (Biology, Chemistry) required for a Coaching Centre in Sainik Colony, Jammu.
Interview date:
6th and 7th May
Contact No. 9596855528 & 6005563650
Requirement for Microbiologist at Bisleri Plant, Samba.
– Should hold a degree of MSc/ BSc /B.Tech in food/biotechnology
– Fresher / Experienced
– Salary negotiable
Kindly send your resumes on email
id: foodbavnapolian@gmail.com
and contact on 9086565773 for
further details.
REQUIRED
Office Administrative (F) 2 No
Brand Promotions Executive 2 No
(Grocery & Vegetables
Home Delivery)
Contact: 8899474580, 9682566990
Gandhi Nagar
Required
Scooty Drivers – 2 Nos
(With valid Driving licence)
at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Age Below 35 years
Salary – 11000/- per month
Contact: 7780984677