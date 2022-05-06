Employment Apr 6, 2022

REQUIRED

Driver for Rehari Area

9419018505

PRE-SCHOOL

Requires

VANS With DRIVERS for REHARI & DOMANA

9797922717

We are Hiring !!

Huge opening for Telecaling in Jammu

Full Time Call center Job

Male / Female both welcome

Directly joining on company payroll

Fresher & experience can both are welcome

Salary Packages started 7000 to 10000 Rs (Depend on your Interview)

Basic salary is not on target base

Attractive incentives – 2000 – 15000 Rs (Every month)

Working Hour – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM

Qualification minimum HSC Passed

Walking – Enser Communication Pvt Ltd. Lane No-17, Greater Kailash, Opp to Central Bank of India Jammu.

Interview timings – 9:30 Am to 6:30 PM (Monday To Saturday)

Mobile No – 7006176140/ 9769206275/

(Whatsapp no-7208487317)

REQUIRED

CASHIER / COMPUTER

OPERATOR : 2 NOS

ISP APPLIANCE : 2 NOS

SALES EXECUTIVES : 3 NOS

HELPER : 4 NOS

HOUSE KEEPING BOYS : 2 NOS

Please WhatsApp Resume at

94191-89656

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH, RAJOURI, PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151

JOB OPENING IN INDIA OR ABROAD 100% GURANTEE

Required male /female candidate for banking, banncca insurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds,airports …etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

Interested candidate cont on 9797659017/9796661061

REQUIRED

Computer Teacher (Basic) having knowledge of Software Installation and Networking

Contact :

AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE

OPPOSITE COMMERCE COLLEGE

CANAL ROAD JAMMU.

7006509070, 7006742354

Urgently required

CONTENT WRITER

EMAIL YOUR CV

stayfit@fjunction.com

Urgently required

We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA

Qualification: MBA (HR)

Experience: 3-4 Years

Location: Jammu

Please send your Resume:

Mb. No : 9890129883

Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.

VACANCY

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Clerk (For Manual Billing)

Accountant

(Trained in Tally ERP9)

Salary Negotiable

Contact : 94191-09960

8825029093

REQUIRED STAFF

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Physics M.Sc Physics + B.Ed

2. Music Teacher M.A in Music

3. Math Teacher M.Sc/B.Sc + B.Ed

4. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA

Salary Negotiable

Date of Interview 09-05-2022

Time : 8:30 AM to 12 PM

Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib, R S Pura Jammu

Glomundane Services

OPC Pvt Ltd

Job vacancies

Tellecaller no. of vacancies (5-7) experience required minimum 4yrs.

Manager no. of vacancie(1) experience required minimum 10 yrs.

Required highly enthusiastic and skilled persons

Reach us at: 167A ground floor near Shiv Mandir Gandhinagar Jammu

6005410661, 8899393507

Kamlesh Filling Station (KFS), Katra

The below noted staff is required at KFS, Katra (near PWD Office, Katra):

1. Manager (1 Nos): Graduate and knowledge of computer is necessary.

2. Sales Man (2 Nos) : Minimum 10+2 and atleast 3 yrs working experience of operating outlet in any patrol pump.

Interested candidates may required to come for interview with all qualification documents. The salary will be finalized after negotiations.

Sher Singh

(Managing Director)

9419160906

Shraddha Trikuta Beverages

Devi Pindi Road Panthal, Katra

The below noted staff is required at Shraddha Trikuta beverages, Devi Pindi Road Panthal Katra

1. Blowing Operator : 1 Nos

2. Filler Operator:1 Nos

3. Label Operator: 1 Nos

(Interested candidates may required to come for interview with all qualification and experience certificates. The salary will be finalized after negotiations)

Sher Singh

(Managing Director)

9419160906

VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER

SECONDARY SCHOOL, AKALPUR MORH JAMMU, CBSE AFFILIATED

Requires Staff

PRT/TGT- ENGLISH : Post Graduate/Graduate (Hons) with B.Ed

Estate Officer: Graduate with relevant experience.

Apply within 7 days with full bio-data along with passport size photograph.

E-mail: vbpsjammu@gmail.com

Website: www.vbpsjammu.com

Contact : 0191-2505885, 7051002018, 7051401040

Principal

Required

Sales Executive Position Available at Make My Trip Jammu Branch.

2 years’ ++ experience in Travel Industry is must.

Salary + Incentive

Please email your resume jammu@makemytrip.in or WhatsApp 9697006050

FACULTY REQUIRED

Required the following faculty for school

1.Commerce Tr. (11th/ 12th)

2.PHE Tr. ( 11th/12th)

3.English, Maths & Science Tr. (upto10th class)

Contact along with testimonials

between 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at

JK Montessorie Sr. Sec.School

50-Tirth Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu

Contact No : 0191-2554433

VACANCY

Require for a showroom of paint and sanitary ware at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

1. Counter Boy/Sales Person – 2 No’s.

2. Helper – 2 No’s

3. Driver (Residential Vehicle) Cum Sales Man – 1 No.

Contact at: Krishna Builders,

Sect. 3, Extension, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Ph.No.: 7006385783, 0191-2474568

REQUIRED

Science Teacher (Biology, Chemistry) required for a Coaching Centre in Sainik Colony, Jammu.

Interview date:

6th and 7th May

Contact No. 9596855528 & 6005563650

Requirement for Microbiologist at Bisleri Plant, Samba.

– Should hold a degree of MSc/ BSc /B.Tech in food/biotechnology

– Fresher / Experienced

– Salary negotiable

Kindly send your resumes on email

id: foodbavnapolian@gmail.com

and contact on 9086565773 for

further details.

REQUIRED

Office Administrative (F) 2 No

Brand Promotions Executive 2 No

(Grocery & Vegetables

Home Delivery)

Contact: 8899474580, 9682566990

Gandhi Nagar

Required

Scooty Drivers – 2 Nos

(With valid Driving licence)

at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Age Below 35 years

Salary – 11000/- per month

Contact: 7780984677