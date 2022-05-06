Jammu Police raid 3 locations

JAMMU, May 6: Police in Jammu on Friday said they raided three locations and seized some incriminating material in connection with the separatist Hurriyat Conference.

Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said the police teams conducted the raids at Sunjuwan and Dalpatian Mohalla regarding a 2007 case.

“Some incriminating material of the Jamaat-e-Islami were also recovered,” said the officer.

(AGENCIES)