India moving ahead with bigger purpose for global welfare: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that the world is considering India’s development resolutions as a means of achieving its goals and added that India is performing a bigger purpose of ensuring global welfare.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), the Prime Minister said, “Today, the world is considering India’s development resolutions as a means of achieving its goals. Be it Global Peace, Global Prosperity, Solutions related to Global Challenges, or Empowerment of Global Supply Chain, the world is looking towards India with great confidence.”

“Whatever may be the area of expertise, area of concern, whatever may be the difference of opinion, the rise of New India unites all. Today everyone feels that India is now moving beyond Probability and Potential and performing a bigger purpose of global welfare,” he said.

The Prime Minister said “Today the country is encouraging talent, trade and technology as much as possible. Today the country is registering dozens of startups every day, and trying to create a unicorn every week,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister addressed the inaugural session of ‘JITO Connect 2022’ today via video conferencing.

JITO is a global organisation connecting Jains worldwide and JITO Connect is an endeavour to help businesses and industry by providing an avenue for mutual networking and personal interactions.

‘JITO Connect 2022’ is a three-day event being organized at Gangadham Annex, Pune from May 6th to 8th and will encompass multiple sessions on diverse issues relating to business and economy. (Agencies)