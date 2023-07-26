EMPLOYMENT (26-07-2023)

New Era Public Hr Sec School Raipur SAtwari Jammu Cantt
Required Teachers
Science – B.Sc + Bed
PTI- BP.ed/MP.ed
General line teacher (Primary wing)
Please send your resume along with educational qualification documents on
sdeepak2328@gmail.com
Salary Negotiable
Mobile No 7006792470, 9086084301
Principal
Staff Required
Staff required in Advocate Office near Hotel Ritz Manor,
Channi Himmat :-
1. Experienced Tally/Busy Operator having complete knowledge of Accounts and Bank Reconciliation.
2. Experienced Computer Operator expertise in Word & Excel
Contact No. 60061-18511/94191-86392
Vacancy
Required following staff for FMCG Super Stockist/Distributor
1) Stock Supervisor -1 No.
Min. Qualification : 10+2
& 2 years of experience
2) Accountant – 1 No.
Male/Female – Married
Min Qualification : Commerce Graduate with 2 years of Experience in Busy & GST
3) Stock Loaders-2 No.
Male-Min 8th Class
Interview after 4.30 PM to 7 PM
from 2th July onwards
Contact : MELONS & MOONS Pvt Ltd Digiana, Jammu M- 7889949421, 8825018872
S.D. TARA PURI PUBLIC
HIGH SCHOOL
22-A PVT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
AFFILIATED TO JK BOSE
REQUIRED STAFF
Two teachers required for primary and Middle classes
Qualification: (BA B.Ed, MA B.Ed)
Application on plain paper alongwith photocopies of Certificates before 30th July, 2023
Contact :
01912430707, 7889563236, 7006436119
Sale Person Required
at Unique Tiles (Showroom)
Patoli Brhmana
Akhnoor Road, Jammu
Only Experience Candidate
Mob.: 9103056079
Staff Required
1. Science Tr. – B.Sc
2. Political Science Tr. – MA, B.Ed
3. Nursery Tr. – Graduate with Experience
4. Computer Tr. – BCA
5. Office Tr. – Graduate with Computer knowledge
6. Gateman – 1 7. Peon – 2
Dr. Ambedkar Convent School
Bantalab, Jammu
Ph.: 7298107471, 8492012304
Interview Date : 26, 27, 28th July, 2023
job opportunity
A medical company requires 29 boys/girls for official/non official staff in J&K UT
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above
Income : 10,400 to 18600 (P/M)
(As per Co. Rule)
Note : Freshers can also apply
Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu opposite VIP Bag Showroom
Contact :
9796256081, 9906029039
REQUIRED
Online Researcher,
run Social Media and do online Marketing
Also required Salesman, Helper and Auto Driver.
7889491876
Staff Required
1.Maths/Science Teacher For Primary and Middle-classes.
2.General line Teacher For
Primary and Middle classes.
3. Peon(Female).
Note:-(Local preferred)
Contact immediately
Only during working hour
PH.No.9419124580,01912531770
Principal
Cambridge Public High School, Paloura
Jammu.
Required
1) Computer Operator with basic computer knowledge ( Female)
2) Marketing Executive with own conveyance( Candidates from Jammu City/ Gandhi Nagar area will be preferred)
Contact:
7006180373
44, A-2, South Block,
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Urgent Required
Relationship Manager :- 10 No’s Male/Female
Experience 3 to 5 years
Sales Executive :- 10 No’s
Experience 1 years and above
Housekeeping (Male/Female) 1 No’s
Front office Executive (Female) 1 No’s
Salary negotiable
Interested candidates contact at
Email id: servicescenterc@gmail.com
Contact No. 6006484790
Urgently Required
A international brand food Restaurant required NSO Staff in Janipur (New Open) Food Store
NSO Staff
Qualification – 12th / 10th Pass Minimum
Age – 18 to 25 or 26-27 (Not more than)
Sal : 12500 Per Months during training.
After training Salary will increase 15000 per month
10 Candidates required (80% Male & 20% Female)
Synergy Consultants
9B/C, Opp. SR College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
(M) 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in
Urgent
Requirement
Urgent Requirement: B.tech EC/CS/IT
at Leh.
hr@gvrtechnolabs.com,8281000104
Urgently Required
50 vacancies
1. Job work from home & Office job income 2 lakh to 10 lakh onwords male female retired housewife can also apply.
20 days training after training job
2. Post Financial Advisor Moblizer, Youtuber, Agent HR recruiter, Tellycaller.
Interview call 9086193986
26 July to 28 July
100% placement
An opportunity to unemployed
