EMPLOYMENT (26-07-2023)

New Era Public Hr Sec School Raipur SAtwari Jammu Cantt

Required Teachers

Science – B.Sc + Bed

PTI- BP.ed/MP.ed

General line teacher (Primary wing)

Please send your resume along with educational qualification documents on

sdeepak2328@gmail.com

Salary Negotiable

Mobile No 7006792470, 9086084301

Principal

Staff Required

Staff required in Advocate Office near Hotel Ritz Manor,

Channi Himmat :-

1. Experienced Tally/Busy Operator having complete knowledge of Accounts and Bank Reconciliation.

2. Experienced Computer Operator expertise in Word & Excel

Contact No. 60061-18511/94191-86392

Vacancy

Required following staff for FMCG Super Stockist/Distributor

1) Stock Supervisor -1 No.

Min. Qualification : 10+2

& 2 years of experience

2) Accountant – 1 No.

Male/Female – Married

Min Qualification : Commerce Graduate with 2 years of Experience in Busy & GST

3) Stock Loaders-2 No.

Male-Min 8th Class

Interview after 4.30 PM to 7 PM

from 2th July onwards

Contact : MELONS & MOONS Pvt Ltd Digiana, Jammu M- 7889949421, 8825018872

S.D. TARA PURI PUBLIC

HIGH SCHOOL

22-A PVT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

AFFILIATED TO JK BOSE

REQUIRED STAFF

Two teachers required for primary and Middle classes

Qualification: (BA B.Ed, MA B.Ed)

Application on plain paper alongwith photocopies of Certificates before 30th July, 2023

Contact :

01912430707, 7889563236, 7006436119

Sale Person Required

at Unique Tiles (Showroom)

Patoli Brhmana

Akhnoor Road, Jammu

Only Experience Candidate

Mob.: 9103056079

Staff Required

1. Science Tr. – B.Sc

2. Political Science Tr. – MA, B.Ed

3. Nursery Tr. – Graduate with Experience

4. Computer Tr. – BCA

5. Office Tr. – Graduate with Computer knowledge

6. Gateman – 1 7. Peon – 2

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School

Bantalab, Jammu

Ph.: 7298107471, 8492012304

Interview Date : 26, 27, 28th July, 2023

job opportunity

A medical company requires 29 boys/girls for official/non official staff in J&K UT

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above

Income : 10,400 to 18600 (P/M)

(As per Co. Rule)

Note : Freshers can also apply

Interested candidates can visit our office at 824-A, Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu opposite VIP Bag Showroom

Contact :

9796256081, 9906029039

REQUIRED

Online Researcher,

run Social Media and do online Marketing

Also required Salesman, Helper and Auto Driver.

7889491876

Staff Required

1.Maths/Science Teacher For Primary and Middle-classes.

2.General line Teacher For

Primary and Middle classes.

3. Peon(Female).

Note:-(Local preferred)

Contact immediately

Only during working hour

PH.No.9419124580,01912531770

Principal

Cambridge Public High School, Paloura

Jammu.

Required

1) Computer Operator with basic computer knowledge ( Female)

2) Marketing Executive with own conveyance( Candidates from Jammu City/ Gandhi Nagar area will be preferred)

Contact:

7006180373

44, A-2, South Block,

Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Urgent Required

Relationship Manager :- 10 No’s Male/Female

Experience 3 to 5 years

Sales Executive :- 10 No’s

Experience 1 years and above

Housekeeping (Male/Female) 1 No’s

Front office Executive (Female) 1 No’s

Salary negotiable

Interested candidates contact at

Email id: servicescenterc@gmail.com

Contact No. 6006484790

Urgently Required

A international brand food Restaurant required NSO Staff in Janipur (New Open) Food Store

NSO Staff

Qualification – 12th / 10th Pass Minimum

Age – 18 to 25 or 26-27 (Not more than)

Sal : 12500 Per Months during training.

After training Salary will increase 15000 per month

10 Candidates required (80% Male & 20% Female)

Synergy Consultants

9B/C, Opp. SR College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

(M) 9419310971, Email: synergyjmu@yahoo.co.in

Urgent

Requirement

Urgent Requirement: B.tech EC/CS/IT

at Leh.

hr@gvrtechnolabs.com,8281000104

Vacancy

Required following staff for FMCG Super Stockist/Distributor

1) Stock Supervisor -1 No.

Min. Qualification : 10+2

& 2 years of experience

2) Accountant – 1 No.

Male/Female – Married

Min Qualification : Commerce Graduate with 2 years of Experience in Busy & GST

3) Stock Loaders-2 No.

Male-Min 8th Class

Interview after 4.30 PM to 7 PM

from 2th July onwards

Contact : MELONS & MOONS Pvt Ltd Digiana, Jammu M- 7889949421, 8825018872

S.D. TARA PURI PUBLIC

HIGH SCHOOL

22-A PVT GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

AFFILIATED TO JK BOSE

REQUIRED STAFF

Two teachers required for primary and Middle classes

Qualification: (BA B.Ed, MA B.Ed)

Application on plain paper alongwith photocopies of Certificates before 30th July, 2023

Contact :

01912430707, 7889563236, 7006436119

Urgently Required

50 vacancies

1. Job work from home & Office job income 2 lakh to 10 lakh onwords male female retired housewife can also apply.

20 days training after training job

2. Post Financial Advisor Moblizer, Youtuber, Agent HR recruiter, Tellycaller.

Interview call 9086193986

26 July to 28 July

100% placement

An opportunity to unemployed

Staff Required

1. Science Tr. – B.Sc

2. Political Science Tr. – MA, B.Ed

3. Nursery Tr. – Graduate with Experience

4. Computer Tr. – BCA

5. Office Tr. – Graduate with Computer knowledge

6. Gateman – 1 7. Peon – 2

Dr. Ambedkar Convent School

Bantalab, Jammu

Ph.: 7298107471, 8492012304

Interview Date : 26, 27, 28th July, 2023