“Nation Will Never Forget Supreme Sacrifice Of Jawans”: Army Chief On Kargil Vijay Divas

Drass (Ladakh), July 26: Paying rich tributes to the valour of the Indian armed forces on the 24th Kargil Vijay Divas, Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday said the jawans, who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1999 conflict with Pakistan, will forever live on in the hearts and minds of the people.

Addressing a sombre commemoration event after laying a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in memory of the fallen soldiers in the icy heights of Kargil, on Wednesday, Pandey said, “The country will never forget the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war.”

Recalling ‘Operation Vijay’, the Army chief said it was a difficult and a high-intensity military operation in the icy and unforgiving heights of Kargil.

“Operation Vijay was a difficult and a high-intensity military operation. It was a difficult terrain, which was under the possession of the enemy. It was a challenge that our soldiers accomplished. I also want to commend our Air warriors for their contribution to achieving the final objective,” Gen. Pande added.

Addressing the kin of the Kargil heroes, the Army chief said, “The country will not forget your sacrifices will also be grateful to you.”

Besides Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Army chief, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, too, paid their tributes to the fallen Kargil heroes at the memorial.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Defence Minister, in his address at the commemoration event, saluted the brave sons of the soil, who put the nation first and did not hesitate to make the ultimate sacrifice in the Kargil conflict with Pakistan in 1999.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the Raksha Mantri met with the family members of the soldiers and handed them mementoes and shawls as a mark of respect to the fallen Kargil heroes.

Later, he paid a visit to the ‘Hut of Remembrance’ museum in Drass, which holds memorabilia testifying to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army in the Kargil conflict.

In the conflict, which lasted over two months, the Army managed to push back the Pakistani intruders, who had been occupying certain vantage points in Kargil, raising the Tricolour on the territory wrested from the enemy.

The conflict played out on the frontlines in the Dras, Kargil and Batalik sectors of the Kargil district. (Agencies)