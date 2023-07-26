Amarnath Yatra | Fresh Batch Of 2372 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu Base Camp

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, July 26: A fresh batch of 2372 pilgrims amidst the chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ on Wednesday left from Bhagwati Nagar Base camp here for Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.

An official said that 2372 pilgrims left the base camp in a convoy of 103 vehicles.

A group of 1701 pilgrims (1442 males, 200 females, five children, 51 sadhus and three sadhvis) left for Pahalgam in a convoy of 70 vehicles.

For Baltal, 671 pilgrims comprising 513 males, 157 females and one child left in a convoy of 33 vehicles amid tight security arrangements.

The yatra started on July 1 will conclude on August 31.