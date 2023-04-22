EMPLOYMENT (22-04-2023)

Required

Pharmacist-(M/F)

Having minimum 2 years experience & good communIcatIon Skills

Dawai Raja (New Plot)

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611

We Are Required Staff On Devika Automobiles

Authorised Dealer Of Hero

Moto Corp Pvt. Ltd.

Showroom Manager

Sales Executive (M/F)

If Any Candidate Are Interested Please Contact 9086085859, 9622146439

ADDRESS :-

Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Road Greater Kailash Jammu

Nr. Amandeep Hospital

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO) F

QUALIFICATION: MINIMUM GRADUATION

SALARY:- 8K TO 10K

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND

OVER COMPUTER

AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

LOCATION :- NEW PLOT

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

EMAIL:- Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact :- 6005400611, 6005417210, 6006946423

Wanted

Wanted young & energetic person having experience in Marketing of corrugated boxes, having his own two wheeler may contact at:

AVC Packer’s

Plot No. 8, Lane No. 7, Gangyal Jammu

Contact no.: 9419192043

Urgently Required

Require full time AccountaNt: 1 No

Salary: 15000/-

Send your CV at rcom1221@gmail.com

Call at : 7006809966, 9149986368

Call Timing: 11 AM to 4 PM

From Revant communications High Court Chowk Janipur Jammu

REQUIRED

(1)TELECALLER (FEMALE)

(2) DRIVER (MALE)

Interested candidates can WhatsApp there

CV @ 9055580001

WANTED

Parties having experience in aluminum, ACP partition and pvc roofing’s etc can present their quotations for similar works at Royal palms apartments within two days to the undersigned.

Manager Royal Palms Apartments Akhnoor Road Jammu.

7006343437

HIRING

Visvero, a USA based IT company is hiring for Business Development Managers (2-5) years of experience, Market Research Associates (1-2) years of experience. Accountants (2-5) years of experience

Candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, IT or Commerce. ( MBA preferred for Sales and Business Development roles).

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills in English language .

Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643