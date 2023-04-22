EMPLOYMENT (22-04-2023)

Required
Pharmacist-(M/F)
Having minimum 2 years experience & good communIcatIon Skills
Dawai Raja (New Plot)
Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611
We Are Required Staff On Devika Automobiles
Authorised Dealer Of Hero
Moto Corp Pvt. Ltd.
Showroom Manager
Sales Executive (M/F)
If Any Candidate Are Interested Please Contact 9086085859, 9622146439
ADDRESS :-
Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass Road Greater Kailash Jammu
Nr. Amandeep Hospital
REQUIRED
COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO) F
QUALIFICATION: MINIMUM GRADUATION
SALARY:- 8K TO 10K
MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND
OVER COMPUTER
AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS
LOCATION :- NEW PLOT
SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL
EMAIL:- Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Contact :- 6005400611, 6005417210, 6006946423
Wanted
Wanted young & energetic person having experience in Marketing of corrugated boxes, having his own two wheeler may contact at:
AVC Packer’s
Plot No. 8, Lane No. 7, Gangyal Jammu
Contact no.: 9419192043
Urgently Required
Require full time AccountaNt: 1 No
Salary: 15000/-
Send your CV at rcom1221@gmail.com
Call at : 7006809966, 9149986368
Call Timing: 11 AM to 4 PM
From Revant communications High Court Chowk Janipur Jammu
REQUIRED
(1)TELECALLER (FEMALE)
(2) DRIVER (MALE)
Interested candidates can WhatsApp there
CV @ 9055580001
WANTED
Parties having experience in aluminum, ACP partition and pvc roofing’s etc can present their quotations for similar works at Royal palms apartments within two days to the undersigned.
Manager Royal Palms Apartments Akhnoor Road Jammu.
7006343437
HIRING
Visvero, a USA based IT company is hiring for Business Development Managers (2-5) years of experience, Market Research Associates (1-2) years of experience. Accountants (2-5) years of experience
Candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Science, IT or Commerce. ( MBA preferred for Sales and Business Development roles).
Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills in English language .
Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643