PM Modi Greets On Eid-Ul-Fitr; Wishes For People’S Health, Well-Being

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 greeted the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for the health and well-being of the people.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone’s wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!” (Agencies)