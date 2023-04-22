BSF Troops Open Fire At Drone Spotted Along Pakistan Border In J&K’s Samba

JAMMU, Apr 22: Alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning opened fire at a drone seen flying over their outpost along the international border at Narayanpur in Ramgarh sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

The drone, with blinking white and red lights, was flying approximately 600-700 metres above the ground, officials said. After the BSF troops fired nearly 20 rounds towards it, the object flew back to the Pakistan side of the border. (Agencies)