E-passes for movement necessary in Samba: Anuradha

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA; May 13: Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta today said that administration has rolled out e-passes facility through their official website samba.gov.in which would be requisite for movement across district Samba beyond the relaxation period.

Deputy Commissioner, while addressing the media persons here, today said that administration has taken up slew of measures in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus in district including setting up four triage hospitals at AH Ghagwal, ESIC Bari-Brahmana, CHC Ramgarh and Thandi Khui Ashram. DC said that District Hospital Samba has been converted into fully dedicated COVID hospital with round the clock Oxygen plant facility and non COVID emergencies have been transferred at Kristi Jyoti Hospital, Samba. Helpline numbers have been made functional in DC office for 24 hours active surveillance and feedback mechanism on 01923-243009 & 01923-246915. WhatsApp number 7006219966 for volunteering service in Pandemic. Doctors on call facility have been started on 6006500528. Regular Online Yoga classes are also started for prevention and COVID care, she added.

While enumerating positive outcomes on recent COVID containment activities Anuradha Gupta informed that there is increase in recovery graph of COVID patients as today itself 10 patients have been discharged from COVID Hospital Samba. 95% house to house mopping of COVID positive cases has been completed in district Samba, while 92% vaccination to 45+ years has been achieved in addition to intensive testing and sample collection of COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner, Samba appealed general public of Samba to follow the COVID guidelines strictly and refrain from venturing outside home without compelling reasons. “COVID-19 surge is all time high in district Samba and daily cases of COVID positive are on rise, I would earnestly appeal general public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, maintain social distance use sanitizers and face mask”, she added.