CCI raises concern over rising COVID deaths in GMCH Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu today raised serious concern over the number of deaths in the region’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu, due to this lethal virus and scarcity of oxygen.

In a statement issued to media, president CCI Jammu Arun Gupta questioned that despite the Government claims that there is no dearth of oxygen or any other healthcare edifice why so many people are persistently losing the battle of life against corona in hospitals exclusively dedicated for the COVID-19 patients.

He asked Government to come clear on its strategy to continue with lockdown despite no respite in alarming COVID death rate and consistent surge in fresh cases of contagion. He said the time demands that Government should analyze the causes and effects of raging second wave in the region and mull over the measures which can be taken to contain the deaths as the present strategy is proving to be insufficient and ineffective.

The CCI president said that the damage already caused by the ravaging second wave in Jammu is calling for taking the disease very seriously and focusing on the issues like oxygen availability, BIPAP machines, adequate ICU beds and people adapting to corona appropriate behaviour on war footing.

“Although Government has come up with a theory of presence of a special kind of virus variant in Jammu region causing so many deaths but the need of time is to find the panacea as soon as possible because those sitting at helm are not supposed to allow such a catastrophe to continue forever”, Gupta said, adding that the Government should also revisit the nitty-gritty of corona lockdown to make it efficient in controlling the surge of virus as prevention is better than cure.