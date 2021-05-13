500 bedded COVID hospital will be functional soon: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 13: Member of Parliament BJP Lok Sabha Jammu -Poonch, Jugal Kishore Sharma along with former Minister and MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma and District Development Commissioner, Jammu Anshul Garg with administrative staff visited 500 Bedded COVID-19 Hospital at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu.

Jugal Kishore Sharma inspected the construction work of 500 bedded hospital constructed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu. He also took stock of other arrangements and provision like electricity, water, connectivity and other facilities. He, while speaking at the occasion said that this 500 bedded hospital constructed by DRDO will provide a great help in alarming situations aroused in COVID-19.

He said that this hospital is spread over the area of 40 Kanals and comprises 500 beds in which 125 beds are equipped with ventilators reserved for Intensive Care and 375 beds are also Oxygen supportive beds. Sharma also said that requirement of Oxygen to maximum patients who get infected with double mutation Corona Virus are also posing a threat to the shortage of Oxygen and this hospital is having 40 Metric tons Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank.

Member of Parliament directed Chief Engineer (Constructions) DRDO, Dr. Anil Khurana and Anshul Garg DDC & all the administrative staff to chart out this work collectively and complete this 500 bedded hospital before 25 May to make it functional.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that Bharatiya Janata Party is the only largest Party which always stands with the public even in difficult times. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and its activists are playing a good role in serving humanity under nationwide programme Sewa Hi Sangathan.

ADDC Jammu, Ganisham Singh, SE PWD Nathyal, SE PDD Rajinder Gupta, Executive Engineers, UEED,PWD, PDD and Jal Shakti, senior officers of DRDO Kamlesh Kumar, Brijesh Kumar, Scientist(E) Kalpana Kalsi, Dy Chief Engineer, DRDO, Councilor JMC Pramod Kapahi, senior leaders BJP Adv Rajesh Gupta, Sahil Sharma and others were also present at the occasion.