Dulloo reviews implementation of PM KISAN in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of PM Kisan in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the disbursement of 13th installment under PM KISAN.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Secretary in APD, Special Secretary APD, several District Development Commissioners (district level chairman PM KISAN), Regional Director Survey & Land records Jammu (Nodal Officer), District Nodal Officers, Director Agriculture Kashmir/Jammu, Assistant Commissioners Revenue, Chief Agriculture Officers, representatives of J&K Bank Ltd and other concerned attended the meeting. Kashmir based officers, DDCs, ADDCs, ACRs, CAOs, & district users of PM KISAN attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The ACS in detail discussed the targets, achievements, pendency and recoveries, seeding of bank accounts with Aadhaar of the beneficiaries, their linking with revenue records and e-KYC from every district with regard to PM KISAN.

He directed the lead bank to saturate bank accounts of PM-KISAN beneficiaries with their Aadhaar and NPCI (for DBT) and asked for breakup of pendency from each district.

He also asked the concerned officers, and Lead Bank Managers to coordinate to sort out issues, if any, to clear all the pendency.

Earlier, the ACS also reviewed the implementation of PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the outset, Managing Director J&K Agro Industries Corporation Limited, Arun Kumar Manhas delivered a presentation regarding the implementation of PM Gati Shakti. He gave an overview of the scheme while also informing about the significance of six pillars of PMGS.

Dulloo asked the Heads of the Agri and allied sector to add more layers in each department and added that the agriculture sector has vast scope.

He urged the Head of the Departments to complete the lists within shortest time and submit it with Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG).