Secretary Mining directs for strict action against defaulters during site visits in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 15: In order to oversee ongoing mining operations across various districts of Kashmir valley, Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma, today conducted an extensive tour of Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Bandipora districts.

He was accompanied with concerned District Mineral Officers, Revenue and Police officers during these site visits.

Secretary visited sites from where complaints keep pouring-in regarding illegal mining from time to time. He took first hand account as well as an overview of ongoing mining activities in these districts besides assessing progress achieved by respective District Mining Officers especially with respect to enforcement and seizures of machinery related to alleged illegal mining.

Secretary directed that heavy penalties should be imposed upon the defaulters including lessees, crusher holders and other stakeholders who conduct this wilful act of extracting excessive material in an illegal manner which result into environmental degradation as well.

He also interacted with local inhabitants of the respective districts to understand their concerns which were noted down by the visiting team.

He assured prompt action on all the legitimate issues raised by the public in this behalf.

During the tour, Secretary emphasized total synchronisation between Mining, Revenue and Police Departments while conducting joint inspections in all the vulnerable areas of Kashmir valley so that the impact becomes visible to the illegitimate operators.

Amit Sharma further directed that surprise inspection squads led by Joint Director Mining of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions should make serious effort to check illegal mining. He said that there should be 100% usage of technology in this sector, especially after the introduction of e-Challan, e-Marketplace and e-Payment gateways in the Mining Department which is being availed through website of the Department “jkgeologymining.jk.gov.in” which has been receiving an overwhelming response since it’s launch few months back in the Union Territory of J&K.