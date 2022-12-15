Ward 43: Flooded Nallahs inflict damage in every rainy season

Posh Nanak Nagar faces problems of water crisis, terror of stray dogs

Sanjeev K. Sharma

JAMMU, Dec 15: Three Nallahs enter Ward 43 and join to become two and cause flood every year in rainy season and the water enters residential houses inflicting damage while houses near these deep drains have also started sinking at some places.

This was informed by Surjeet Singh Choudhary (Pappu Choudhary) Councillor of the Ward.

He also said that these Nallahs need immediate repair and reconstruction at some places but the concerned UEED (Urban Environmental Engineering Department) has failed to do this on the pretext of scarcity of funds and repeated efforts in this regard failed to yield fruitful results due to the red tape culture in offices of the concerned authority.

In an exclusive interaction with the Excelsior, Pappu Choudhary, who politically belongs to BJP and is a first time Councillor said that areas of his Ward include Nanak Nagar Sectors 6, 8 and 9.

“There is water crisis in some areas of my Ward and pipes are also not laid in Sector 9 near Chandi Mata Mandir while Gurudwara Wali Gali needs replacement of old pipes,” he maintained adding: “Sector 8 and its Extension gets dirty water and Sector 9 has an old leakage near a book shop which has not been corrected for the last 6-7 months though officers ranging from Junior Engineer to Executive Engineer were approached in this regard.”

The JMC Councillor also said that stray dogs are there in his Ward creating problems for the people.

“These canines not only litter here and there but also bite people and chase two wheelers besides having created a wave of terror among women, children and old age people,” he continued.

Pappu Choudhary said that there is no health centre, no Public Park, no parking place for vehicles, no playground, no public toilet, no sewerage system in his Ward and the much talked Smart Meters have also not been installed there but there is a Community Hall in the Ward at Shri Ram Mandir.

It is pertinent to mention here that over four years have been passed when the elected Urban Local Body of JMC assumed its office but still many development works are yet to be completed and many such works have not yet seen the light of the day.

“There are 27 Safai Karamcharis in my Ward but still more are needed here as total requirement in the Ward is of 32 such personnel. Still we properly manage the available manpower to have good cleanliness in the area,” he informed.

The JMC Councillor also said that damaged poles in the Ward need replacement and informed that Water Coolers installed in the Ward by JMC have not been given water connection even after the warranty associated with these Coolers has been expired.

“No house numbering has been done in Extensions of Sector 6, 8 and 9 in my Ward and these areas are not even regularized till date,” he claimed.

The Councillor asserted that funds should be given to the Wards in time and easily for developments.

He also said that drug addicts and peddlers are very much active in the Ward and the police should act strictly against the menace.

“The repair and construction work of lanes and drains is about 60 per cent complete in my Ward and the remaining work in this regard is pending only because of scarcity of funds,” Pappu Choudhary claimed.

He said that blacktopping has not been done in some streets of the Ward while the same has been completed in rest of the Ward.

“About 95 per cent of my Ward has been covered with Street Lights and all these installed lights are functioning properly for which I give credit to the new JMC Mayor Rajinder Sharma,” Choudhary said.

He said that autos collecting garbage from households by moving from door-to-door are doing a good job in garbage disposal and claimed that since this service was introduced in the Ward, garbage dump have become a rare sight in the area.

“Almost all the residents of my Ward have got their Ayushman Cards and all the eligible Voters have made their Voter Cards and same is the status of Domicile Certificates as there was a camp for these services in the Ward for two months,” the JMC Councillor said.

He informed that about 300 persons including widows, old age persons and physically challenged persons of his Ward are getting pension but the newly introduced rule for these pensions exclusively for Below Poverty Line (BPL) people is creating problems for others and it should be removed immediately in the interest of needy people.

The Councillor also said that it is very tough at present to make BPL Ration Cards.