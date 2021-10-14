DRDO top team in Jammu for taking up new projects of future technologies

Counter-drone technology developed, orders taken from forces

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Looking for development of future technologies in collaboration with academic institutions and industry, top team of Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) is currently visiting Jammu for taking up new projects.

“We are looking for development of future technologies. The direction from the Government is very clear that we should come out with first of its kind technologies from this country,” said DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, while talking to media persons on sidelines of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the DRDO-sponsored Kalam Centre for Science and Technology (KCST) at the Central University of Jammu in Rahya-Suchani in Samba district.

KCST is the nodal centre, which will be working with various academic institutions on this part of the country, like IIT Jammu, Jammu University, Central University of Jammu etc.

“From this centre, lots of projects will be given to these academic institutions and then the specific areas where the strength lies, the institution will be working,” said DRDO chief.

Reddy, who is also Chairman of the KCST Governing Council, will review the progress of the projects going here and discuss the new projects to be taken up. “That is the mission here. I have come here along with my team, including two Director Generals. Visiting the university and IIT Jammu to interact with faculty and see what can we take forward with these institutions. That is the main focus to come here,” he elaborated.

Stressing the need to work on the basic and upright research for coming out with first of its kind technologies, the DRDO chief informed that besides collaborating with academic institutions, industry was also brought together so that quickly the product can also be realized.

Replying to a query, Reddy informed that the DRDO has developed counter-drone technology and transferred it to industries, which have taken orders from the armed forces and security forces of the country.

“This technology has all the necessary elements required to counter drones, whether it is detection, tracking or surveillance and even a process called software and hardware,” he explained , adding that capability of the anti-drone system has been demonstrated multiple times and it was deployed on the Independence Day and the Republic Day parade also.

The KCST foundation stone laying ceremony took place in the presence of CUJ Vice Chancellor Prof Ashok Aima; Hari Babu Srivastava, Director General (TM); Dr Sudhir Kamath, Director General (MED & CoS); Amit Sharma, Advisor Cyber (Govt of India); Dr Shiv Kumar, Director, ER & IPR; Kailash Kumar Pathak, Director, DFTM; U Jeya Santhi, Director, SAG; Rajesh Pillai, Scientist G, SAG; J S Rawat, SSPL; Renu Sharma, Scientist F, DFTM; Deepak Gupta, Scientist E, Office of Advisor (Cyber , and other distinguished scientists of DRDO headquarter and SAG and SSPL DRDO Labs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman DRDO emphasised the importance of two verticals in KCST; Computational System Security and Sensors in the present scenario. He also mentioned that the protection of Cyber-Physical System and Data Security during the routing is of utmost importance and emphasized the need for skill development in computational security. Further, he mentioned that sensors developed in this research centre should come as a product with state-of-art technology. He wished that in two and a half years, KCST will emerge as a focussed research centre and prominent work centre in the country.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ashok Aima said that such collaboration of CUJ with DRDO would unfold in times to come to a new institutional collaboration by synchronizing experience and expertise to create a new pathway for research and innovations in this region.