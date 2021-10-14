YNC springboard for upcoming leaders: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah exhorted the YNC (Kashmir) provincial, zonal and district functionaries to work with a sense of shared ownership of the party to strengthen its base.

While interacting with the newly nominated YNC Zonal and District functionaries here at Party office Srinagar, Dr Farooq said that YNC is inseparable from the party’s parent body and that it has a prominent place in history as a springboard for the upcoming party leaders. He said that having young educated youth in the party will help in the continuation of the party as a vital force. He asked the functionaries to guide the people about the looming threats to J&K’s identity.

Impressing upon the youth leaders to start a door-to-door campaign in order to dispel the myths conjured by anti- Kashmir forces, he said, “YNC has a greater role to play to inform the people about the tricks that are being played on them day in and day out. People need to know why the phenomenon of mushrooming of political parties is not witnessed in Jammu and why it is only in Kashmir that every day a new party comes up,” he said.

“Our detractors know that a strong NC means a strong front against those who want to annihilate JK’s identity. Such forces have chosen to come before people in the shape of different parties, mostly one man armies. We have to caution people against such parties whose only agenda is to help anti- Kashmir forces achieve their nefarious end,” he added.

Exhorting the people to open gates for women into the YNC, Dr Farooq said, “We ought to have impactful women’s voices in our fold to take on the challenges of the present and future. Utilizing women’s agencies in YNC will impact its outreach,” he said.

“On one front NC has to strive for an atmosphere, where basic needs of our people including development and job creation are addressed. On the other, it has to keep up its peaceful and constitutional fight for the restoration of peoples abridged rights. Our party has long been associated with the real political aspirations of the people,’ he added.

Among others Party general secretary Ali Mohd Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir and Salman Sagar were present on the occasion.