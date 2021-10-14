Dr Jitendra inaugurates Science & Technology Ministry’s new Central Headquarter complex

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the new State-of-the-Art Central Headquarter building complex of the Union Ministry of Science & Technology at Technology Bhawan campus at New Mehrauli Road here and described it as an auspicious milestone of independent India’s distinguished Science journey being celebrated in the 75th year of independence.

The Minister said, Di-Silosation not only of work but also workplaces is needed for better and cost-effective outcomes.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Central Vista Project, Dr Jitendra Singh said, even after 74 year of independence, the nation does not have a Central Secretariat and various ministries have hired premises and thousands of crore of rent is paid for the same.He said, this project will not only save money, but will also bring better cohesion in Administration and Output. Similarly, he gave the example of Gatishakti launched by PM Modi yesterday, a beautiful illustration of synergy as the initiative will bring 16 infrastructure-related central departments on the same platform.

Recalling that the buildings occupied by DST were originally constructed as warehouses used for storage of food-grains imported by USAID under PL-480 “Public Law-480”, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the New Building Complex symbolizes the march of India from the state of deficiency to Self-sufficiency under the present regime, as India has not only become Atmanirbhar in food grain production but has also emerged as one of the leading exporting countries.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, we had eminent scientists and towering personalities in the decades of 60s and 70s, but they lacked the world class facilities being created now. He asked the planners and architects to use the open space in the complex to showcase India’s Ethos and its Scientific Prowess. He also asked officials to cater to and reach out to young Start-ups through the state of the art facilities.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the new buildings will accommodate DST, DSIR and also five Autonomous Institutes under DST located at Delhi i.e. Science Engineering Research Board (SERB), Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), Technology Development Board (TDB), VigyanPrasar, Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) as they were functioning from rented premises.