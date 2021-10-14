Srinagar Mayor calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 14: Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattu today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

The Mayor and Lt Governor held discussions on a variety of issues including safe and secure accommodation for elected Corporators of SMC, empowerment of elected public representatives, ensuring continued success of public welfare schemes, and the ongoing developmental initiatives in Srinagar city.

The Lt Governor appreciated the suggestions put forth by the SMC Mayor and impressed upon him to continue his endeavours for the welfare of people.

The Lt Governor assured him of all possible support for the holistic development of Srinagar city. He said that UT Government is steadfast to take the cities and villages of J&K to new heights of development and prosperity.

The Mayor was accompanied by Deputy Mayor SMC Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri, and Chairman Public Health & Sanitation SMC, Arif Raja.