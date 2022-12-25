Dr Jitendra launches DoPT’s National Portals to mark Good Governance Day

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 25 : To mark the Good Governance Day and culmination of Good Governance Week, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister Incharge DoPT and Personnel, today launched national level revamped versions of Probity Portal and e-HRMS (electronic Human Resource Management System) Portal for government employees, developed by the DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training).

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister noted with satisfaction that the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) is fast emerging as a key Human Resources Nucleus for the Government of India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the last 8 Years of Modi Government, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions has become a “Facilitatory Ministry” dedicated to the service of both the personnel as well as the common man.

Dr Jitendra Singh underlined that the transformative reforms undertaken by DoPT, Department of Administrative Reforms (DARPG) and Department of Pensions in the last 8 years brought increased transparency, increased accountability and technology driven changes moving from Timeline to Real time through Dashboard mechanism to follow the ultimate goal of Prime Minister’s Mantra of “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”.

Paying rich tribute to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on whose birth anniversary Good Governance Day is observed, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this year’s event is also special in the sense that we have celebrated the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence and also assumed the Presidency of G-20 to make a mark on Global Issues and Challenges in years ahead.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this year’s event is also significant that Mission Karmayogi has graduated to a new level and is now available on Mobile App to learn and engage anytime from anywhere. He also pointed that Mission Karmayogi has also moved to the next generation after Prime Minister Modi launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module on 22nd November, 2022 during the 2nd edition of Rozgar Mela. The Minister said, the Prarambh module will be of immense help to new entrants into the government service to prepare for future role in a perfect fashion.

Secretary, DoPT, S Radha Chauhan in her address said that the main aim of all government jobs is to deliver the services to the common man with ease and also within time. She said, delivery of services with commitment and in a qualitative manner should remain the guiding principle of all Civil Servants. Chauhan said, Good Governance Day is also an occasion to reiterate this noble resolve of bringing “Ease of Living” for common man.

Secretary, DARPG,V. Srinivas said that the Sushasan Sapth 2022 witnessed the Second Nation-wide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery. He said, Prashasan Gaon ki Ore 2022 has witnessed significant progress – 50.79 lac public grievances were redressed, 282 lac service delivery applications were disposed, 863 innovations in governance were documented and 194 Vision India@2047 District level documents uploaded on the GGW22 portal till December 24, 2022.

Earlier Dr Jitendra Singh launched Revamped e-HRMS (electronic Human Resource Management System) 2.0 Portal, as the earlier iteration of the e-HRMS was limited in scope, where employees could avail limited services and it was not connected with other HR applications. As a result, the employees were unable to get full benefits of digital service deliveries and seamless connection with HR applications and initiatives of the Govt.

The Minister also launched Mobile Application of iGoT Karmayogi Portal by Karmayogi Bharat (SPV) with an aim to create professional, well trained and future ready civil service for India, Mission Karmayogi was launched by the Govt. of India. The iGOT Karmayogi platform is envisaged as a democratised, competency driven solution space that all of the government can access to enhance their execution capabilities.

With this vision, an iGOT-Karmayogi mobile app is also being launched. The app and the platform will allow all government servants, at multiple levels, to undergo continuous training, depending on their domain areas. The app and the platform will provide anytime-anywhere-any-device learning to train about 2 crores users which was hitherto not achievable through traditional measures.

The iGOT-Karmayogi platform app can be downloaded from the google play store or using below link following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.igot.karmayogibharat

Dr. Jitendra Singh also launched the Revamped Probity Portal – In 2017, a dedicated online portal (https://probity-dopt.nic.in) was made functional for obtaining the data from all the Ministries/Departments/Autonomous Organizations/Public Sector Banks.