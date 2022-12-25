Sports Club, Krishnam XI script wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 25: Sports Club Jalandhar and Krishnam XI Amritsar scripted wins in the ongoing Police Martyr’s Memorial T-20 championship, being played at Sports Stadium, here today.

The first match was played between Run Star Delhi and Sports Club Jalandhar wherein Run Star Delhi team won the toss and chose to bat first and scored 61 runs in 14.1 overs. Pushkar was the only player who made double digit (11) runs. In reply, Sports Club Jalandhar chased the target by losing only 2 wickets in 8.3 overs and registered 8 wickets win. Jatin was declared as man of the match.

In the 2nd match which was played between KDCA and Krishnam XI Amritsar, wherein KDCA won the toss and chose to bat first and scored 121 runs. Mukesh scored 37 runs and Monty made 31 runs.

In reply Krishnam XI Amritsar easily chased the set target in 17.3 overs by losing 4 wickets and registered 6 wickets win over KDCA. Arvind was top scorer who made 51 runs and Siddharth contributed 34 runs. Arvind was declared as man of the match.