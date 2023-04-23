Dogri Sanstha releases Col Raz Manavari’s book

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Dogri Sanstha Jammu, today released a Dogri book “Chhandmukt Dogri Kavita: Shilp Te Shaile”, written by Col Raz Manavari (Subhash Chandra Bali).

The book is a critical analysis of the free verse and bank verse poetry written in Dogri, keeping in view the craft and style of poetry writing.

The function was presided over by Prof Lalit Magotra, President of Dogri Sanstha Jammu in which veteran Dogri Poet Prakash Premi was the chief guest and Prof Veena Gupta, former Head of Dogri Department, University of Jammu, was the special guest.

Prof Lalit Magotra, in his presidential remarks, rated the released book as one the high quality books in Dogri literature. He said this book has made a significant and path breaking contribution to Dogri, as it is a unique book of its kind. He further said that Manawari has done a scholarly study and analysis of the book and has brought out many latent qualities of Dogri poetry which apparently remain dormant. He said that the book will act as a benchmark for the critical study of Dogri poetry in future.

Prakash Premi, a well known scholar, said that the approach adopted by the author in analysing the free verse and blank verse poetry is highly academic, impartial and full of insight. He said that this is the first book of its kind and a valuable addition to the high quality Dogri literature.

Prof Veena Gupta said that the book provides a fresh look at Dogri poetry and prompts the readers to appreciate style and craft of Dogri poetry from a new angle.

Col Manawari also shared his experiences while writing this book and narrated how he got inspired to write it. He said that there is a lot of modern Dogri poetry being written in free verse & blank verse, therefore this needs to be properly evaluated and this book is a humble contribution from him in this direction.

The proceeding was conducting by Raj Kumar Behrupia and Dr Chanchal Bhasin presented vote of thanks.