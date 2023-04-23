IFB Exclusive ‘Attar Stores’ opened at Bahu Plaza

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Attar Stores opened an exclusive IFB store at Shop Number 42, North Block, Bahu Plaza, here today.

The Store was inaugurated by Attar Singh (chairman of Attar Singh & Sons) in presence of IFB Team Branch Head, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, Dilbeer Singh and Service Manager Aman Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Attar Singh informed that Attar Singh & Sons is a reputed C&F player and a leading 3PL company of J&K serving logistics and transportation solutions to the best in business national and international clients. “The division of “Attar Singh and Sons” which goes by the name of “Attar Stores” has collaborated with one of the best industrial and home appliances company IFB,” he added.

Attar Singh informed that modern life has given us a kitchen full of appliances that turn on and off at the push of a button. Electric dishwashers, stove tops, ovens, washing machines, clothes dryers, refrigerators and air conditioners are standard in many homes, and smaller kitchen appliances like microwaves provide effortless convenience as well, he said, adding that IFB is the only company at present which offers hot wash in every washing machine, deep clean technology and Cradle Wash.

He said that the major reason why this collaboration has taken place is that we all have become ubiquitous in our homes and the market trend is moving towards efficiency, these modern appliances will help consumers save time on everyday tasks. He requested in general to the people to visit the store and go through the range of products available under one roof.

Dilbeer Singh appealed the people of Jammu to pay a visit and feel the experience of range of premium IFB products available in the Store.