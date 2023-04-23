Manjit demands OBC status, political reservation for Jatt community in J&K

Convention of Jatt Sabha held in Ramgarh

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 23: President of J&K Jatt Sabha and former Minister Manjit Singh today said that the Jatts should be granted OBC status in Jammu and Kashmir as recommended by the National Commission for Backward Classes.

“Besides OBC status, 27 percent reservation should also be given to the Jatts of J&K,” he stated while addressing a day-long convention of All J&K Jatt Sabha at village Karalian in Ramgarh tehsil. The convention held threadbare discussion on political, social, economic, employment, reservation of Assembly, development and other things.

Manjit also referred to the package of the Displaced Persons while urging the Government to clear the pending dues of the package in favour of the DPs in J&K. “Full and final package should be cleared as early as possible,” he demanded. He also demanded the proprietary rights in favour of the DPs of 1965 and 1971 on custodian and Government land.

“The Government should ensure that the Jatt community should be given proper political representation in the J&K Assembly as well as in the Parliament of India so that their issues can be raised at the highest level and accordingly, resolved to improve the living standard, educational, social, economical and political status of the Jatt community,” he said.

He also demanded a special recruitment drive for the Jatt community in security forces and a campaign to educate people about the adverse effects of drug addiction and youth should be encouraged to participate in sports activities.

Following the convention, the Jatt Sabha members unanimously appointed Naveen Choudhary as Samba district youth president.

Meanwhile, ex-minister Sukhnandan Choudhary, ex-MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa, ex-minister Garu Choudhary, ex-MLC Surinder Choudhary, DDC Member Suchetgarh Taranjit Singh Tony and Councillor Dwarka Choudhary and others also spoke on the occasion.