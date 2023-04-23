Union Secy DDWS visits several villages, takes stock of drinking water, sanitation issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: Union Secretary of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, (DDWS) in Ministry of Jal Shakti, Vini Mahajan today visited the village Suel Katra, panchayat Shiba and Dhok Waziran Jammu and took stock of drinking water being provided to the people of the areas.

Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, J&K, Shaleen Kabra also accompanied the Union Secretary.

During her visit to Suel village, the Union Secretary inspected ongoing scheme of Jal Shakti Department and had first hand appraisal of its works.

Vini Mahajan also interacted with the people, PRIs and Pani Samiti members and enquired about water supply facilities being provided to the people of Suel, Pamote Magal and adjoining areas.

She emphasised upon concerned officers to take all necessary steps to provide clean drinking water to the people with focus on cleanliness and proper sanitation around the water bodies.

MD Jal Shakti Mission, G N Itoo; Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Babila Rakwal; Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department and concerned officers also accompanied the Union Secretary. DDC, BDC and PRIs were also present on the occasion.

Later, Vini Mahajan also visited the Shiba Panchayat to inspect ongoing works of under construction Dugwell water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Union Secretary also interacted with the Pani Samiti members and people of the area during the visit and enquired regarding clean drinking water and sanitation issues of the areas. She also stressed upon concerned officers to focus for timely completion of the project so that the people could be benefitted in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Union Secretary also visited the Panchayat Dhok Waziran Nagrota Jammu and inaugurated Solid Waste Segregation Shed in presence of Principal Secretary Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra; Commissioner Secretary, RDD, Mandeep Kaur; DC Jammu, Avny Lavasa and Director Rural Sanitation, Charandeep Singh.

On the occasion, Union Secretary said that the project will help to keep the area clean. She also interacted with the people of the area and listened their issues regarding drinking water and sanitation and appreciated the efforts being made by them to take responsibilities of cleanliness around the village.

Vini Mahajan said that the Government is committed to provide safe drinking water to every household of UT of Jammu and Kashmir by the end of this year.