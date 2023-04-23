Chugh visits Rajesh Gupta’s residence

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: BJP national general secretary and in charge J&K, Tarun Chugh today visited the residence of former MLA and senior BJP leader, late Rajesh Gupta and met his family members and his wife, Anu Gupta who is vice president of BJP Mahila Morcha.

Chugh expressed grief over the demise of Rajesh Gupta and said he was a popular, honest and hardworking leader who on the basis of his hard work reached from a councilor to MLA. He said it is unfortunate that he left us all at a young age.

Chugh also told reporters that Rajesh Gupta was an honest and dedicated party activist who was an inspiration for the party workers also.

He said Gupta was his good friend who from time to time was holding discussions with him on party issues and with his death a void has been created in the local unit of the party.

Chugh was accompanied by BJP UT general secretary, Sunil Sharma, senior party leader, Devender Rana and other leaders.