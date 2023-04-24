Budha Amarnath Yatra to start on Aug 18 with Bhoomi Pujan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 23: The annual Budha Amarnath Yatra will be of 10 days this year. This was stated by the national convener of Bajrang Dal, Neeraj Danoria while talking to reporters here along with working president of J&K VHP, Rajesh Gupta and convener J&K BD Kartik Sudan.

Giving details he said the holy yatra will start on August 18 and culminate on August 27. He said the Bhoomi Pujan will be performed in a traditional way on August 17 and first batch of yatris will leave for holy shrine on August 18 from here.

Neeraj Danoria said prior to start of Budha Amarnath yatra Hindus had started migration from Poonch district due to increasing militant threats. But after BD started the holy Budha Amarnath Yatra in the year 2005 the migration of Hindus from the district has stopped and those who had migrated returned to their homes and hearths, he added.

The BD national leader said that in 1996 the militants had given a threatening that they will not allow the holy Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir Valley and taking this challenge that year 50,000 BD activists all over the country left for holy Amarnath Yatra and made it a grand success.

J&K convener of BD, Kartik Sudan said that this year thousands of yatris from Jammu region will also leave for holy Budha Amarnath pilgrimage. Sudershan Khajuria Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatra Niyas general secretary, BD regional convener, Sanjay and Krishan Ji were also present in the press conference.

The BD leader was on a two days tour of Jammu region and during his tour he also visited the Poonch district.