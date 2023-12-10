DJSES hosts discussion on shaping future & challenges

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: In a remarkable confluence of academic reflection and celebration, the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES) hosted a symposium titled “Shaping the Future: Challenges and Insights for Tomorrow” at the Government Convention Centre, Jammu.

The event, curated by Fr Shaiju Chacko, Chairman of the Diocesan Education Board, provided a platform for leading educationists, parents, students and distinguished guests to engage in insightful discussions and celebrate remarkable contributions.

The symposium, inaugurated by Dr Sudhir Singh, Director of Academics at the J&K Board of School Education, set the stage for profound reflections on the evolving landscape of education. A distinguished panel, featuring Kavita Chatterjee Das, Dr Annie Koshi, Dr Anthony Joseph, Syeda Naghma Abidi and Dr Gurmeet Kour Gill, led robust discussions on crucial topics such as the changing role of teachers, social commitment in education, mental health awareness, gender sensitivity, and inclusive practices.

Dr Parikshat Singh Manhas, Chairman of J&K Board of School Education, delivered valedictory address, offering profound insights into the challenges and opportunities in education and outlining a roadmap for the future that emphasized collaboration and innovation in educational practices.

Fr Varkey TJ, the senior-most priest in the diocese, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his unparalleled 50 years of priesthood, service, and wisdom. Taj Maqsood received an award marking five decades of dedicated service at Burn Hall School, Srinagar.

In addition, the Society acknowledged the commitment and dedication of 16 employees recognizing their pivotal roles in shaping the minds of generations.

The academic accomplishments of students in Class XII and X Boards of the 2022-23 session were also celebrated. Special recognitions were bestowed upon Einar Abdullah and Hafsa Shah of St Joseph’s School, Baramulla, who secured the first ranks in Class XII and X, respectively.

Bishop Ivan Pereira, President of DJSES, delivered a closing message, emphasizing the need for continued dedication to education and community service. Fr Sebastian Velankanni offered a vote of thanks.