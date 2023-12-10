JKCCPEU delegation submits memorandum to Chief Secy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee of Power Employees Union (JKCCPEU) led by Deep Mehra (general secretary of the committee) today met Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo at his residence and submitted a memorandum of demands.

The delegation comprising Balbir Singh Jamwal (president, Draftsmen Diploma Holders Association), Kulbir Singh (president, JKEEU), Manjeet Singh (president, PE&WU) and Vinod Padha (president PDL/TDL) discussed in detail all the issues and demands of the PDD employees and sought his personal intervention to resolve the same.

The issues and demands discussed during the meeting include conducting DPC after every six months as per rule, conducting DPC of Technician-III as per final seniority list, handing over the control of Employees Welfare Fund of those who have passed away since long to concerned Managing Director/Chief Engineer for proper disposal and distribution, resolve the issues of PDL/TDL whose wages were stopped on flimsy grounds post 2020 but are still working in the Department.

The delegation members told Dulloo that diploma holders JE get gazette post after one promotion as Assistant Engineer whereas diploma holders draftsman are not given gazette posts even at the far end of their career. They demanded Gazetted post for draftsman cadre also.

Other demands projected by the delegation were release of grade benefit in favour of all I/c Head Assistants and I/c Senior Assistants as one time exemption, release of GPF cases pending in treasury offices, finalization of seniority in favour of employees working in Executive cadre in all grades and release of pending salary of employees who were age relaxed by the Government.

Deep Mehra urged the Dulloo to grant rebate in electric charges and other facilities to Electric employees also like other departments. He further stated that the insitu promotion cases cause delay due to only one constituted screening committee for whole JPDCL/ KPDCL and appealed Dulloo to give delegation powers to SEs as per past practice.