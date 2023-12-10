BJP working on principle of ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vishwas’: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: Kavinder Gupta, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, has asserted that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government at the Centre has worked relentlessly for the welfare of all sections of the society irrespective of caste, creed, colour, religion or region consideration. Highlighting that BJP is working on the core principle of ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vishwas’, he said that this principle is undoubtedly the hallmark of the incumbent Government which no other Government possessed for about seven decades post independence.

He expressed this in his address after initiating several programmes under the ongoing Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyan at several Wards No. 47, 50, 44, 47 and 21 in Chatta area of Jammu city.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyan’ is a mass contact programme by the party calling to the people to re-elect the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre in 2024, highlighting that this would further accelerate the pace of development not only in J&K Union Territory but across the entire nation.

The senior BJP leader vociferously asserted that the incumbent BJP rule under PM Modi has proved that this Government has unlike Congress party worked for the benefit of all communities including the Muslims of this nation in true letter and spirit. In this regard he said that Modi’s vision quiet rightly emphasizes

“Development is only possible when Muslim youth hold Quran in one hand and computer/ Laptop in the other,” he said, adding that opposition in order to hide their misdeeds and failures to address the genuine concerns of all communities are creating a false narrative against BJP accusing it of religious divide and hatred.

He said that the leaders of Congress, PDP and National Conference (NC) are issuing false statements in this regard in their constituencies only due to their chances of returning to power getting frustrated with each passing day.

Kavinder said that the fact remains that people of all communities including the Muslims today realize that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s fight against terrorism and radicalization is not against any religion, but against a mindset that misguides the youth. He said that PM’s vision stresses upon the strength of plural heritage and diversity of Indian society against extremism.