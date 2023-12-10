CS takes onspot appraisal of works on NH-44

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR/RAMBAN, Dec 10: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today took on spot assessment of the road condition of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway besides visiting some prestigious project sites in twin districts of Udhampur and Ramban.

At Ramban, the Chief Secretary took stock of pace and progress on National Highway-44 and other critical infrastructure under implementation in the District.

Dulloo held an important meeting at Chanderkote, where senior officers including the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, DIG, DKR Range, Dr. Sunil Gupta, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, SSP Traffic, Rohit Baskotra other sectoral officers besides key project directors attended the meeting.

After the meeting, the Chief Secretary physically inspected challenging spots on the National Highway, such as Dalwas and other spots in Ramban area.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary provided detailed insights into the status of the National Highway, focusing on the 66 km stretch between Nashri -Navyug tunnel. The Chief Secretary was apprised of completion dates for various tunnels and received updates on the cooperation extended by the district administration to NHAI.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban also highlighted the imminent completion of the Railway line in the district and briefed the Chief Secretary about the Sawalakote Hydroelectric project, a monumental initiative currently undergoing environmental impact assessment.

Shifting the focus to social indicators, the Chief Secretary was briefed on efforts to enhance girl child education in the Ramban district. The ongoing Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, with substantial participation from youth and women. He was assured that the team of District Administration Ramban aims to saturate all Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the district by December 2025.

On addressing the road safety concerns, the Chief Secretary directed the SSP Traffic, Ramban to intensify the surveillance and laid stress on displaying zero-tolerance towards repeated traffic violators. Additionally, he urged the National Highway Project Director to focus on critical spots causing traffic bottlenecks during peak season.

Emphasizing the need for addressing drug addiction, the Chief Secretary directed the SSP Ramban to maintain a close vigil on such illicit trade for its effective control.

Earlier, Chief Secretary conducted a comprehensive tour of district Udhampur, focusing on the works going on holy Devika River and construction of Government Medical College (GMC) here.

The Chief Secretary inspected Devika Ghat, inspected the prestigious Devika project in toto and conducted a site visit of the operational Sewage Treatment Plant-II and beautification of Devika Ghat.

He also conducted inspection of various sections of the Government Medical College and Associated Hospital. He assessed the recent specialised surgeries performed in the institution along with the position of the existing staff strength in the hospital.

Accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Saloni Rai, the Chief Secretary visited the construction sites of the 200-bedded teaching district hospital, the makeshift building of GMC Udhampur.

During his visit, Dulloo directed the Principal GMC Udhampur to ensure quality service, minimize referral cases, and to create a conducive environment for the students undergoing training here.

The Chief Secretary also inquired about the availability of medicines, diagnostics, and facilities at the Associated Hospital of the Medical College. He inspected various sections, including classrooms and labs to take assessment of facilities provided there. Interacting with the staff, he received briefings on lab tests, procedures, equipment availability of CT scan, and surgical procedures done in the hospital.