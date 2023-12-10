DGP visits martyr Insp Masroor’s home to expresses condolences

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 10: Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain paid a solemn visit to the home of the martyr Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani in Srinagar today and expressed deep condolences and shared grief with the bereaved family.

DGP was accompanied by ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir V. K. Birdi and other officers to share the grief of the family.

The DGP met the father and other members of the family and conveyed that J&K Police family will remember the supreme sacrifice of the martyr for decades to come. He assured that the institutional strength of J&K Police will take care of the family.

The DGP conveyed the unwavering support and gratitude of the entire law enforcement community for the ultimate sacrifice made by the martyr.

He alongwith the officers prayed for the peace of martyr.

R. R. Swain along with other officers also visited Military Hospital BB Cantt. Srinagar to enquire about the health of the injured Police Selection Grade Constable Mohammad Hafeez who was fired upon by terrorist yesterday evening on his right arm and right side abdomen.

The DGP met the doctors treating the official and impressed for all possible treatment for his early recovery. He assured the injured that all possible help and assistance will be provided.