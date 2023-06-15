Div Com inspects Shri Amarnathji Yatra arrangements at Kathua, Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 15: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today conducted an extensive tour of Kathua and Samba to oversee and assess the arrangements being put in place for the ensuing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023.

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas; DC State Taxes, Ranjit Singh; SSP Kathua, Shivdeep Singh Jamwal; ADC Deepika Rana and other concerned officers.

At Kathua, the Divisional Commissioner visited Lakhanpur and went around the Lakhanpur Corridor and inspected the existing infrastructure and the status of civic amenities viz drinking water, sanitation, reception centre, provision of Public Address System for facilitation of Yatris, medical facilities, besides he also enquired about the arrangement of lodgement centres for pilgrims in case of Yatra halt.

Emphasizing on adequate provision of basic amenities, the Divisional Commissioner stressed on the need for close coordination among all stakeholders involved in the preparations.

He directed the Executive Officer Lakhanpur MC to take measures to maintain cleanliness and sanitation in the area. The installation of signage for assistance of Yatris coming for pilgrimage was also stressed upon.

He also inspected the area earmarked for Langar facility as identified by the district administration and directed for improving sanitation conditions, drinking water facilities and other logistics.

Ramesh Kumar also directed the concerned authorities to start the face-lifting and other necessary repair works well in time. He instructed the representative of NHAI to expedite the pace of work of Blacktopping of Lakhanpur corridor area and ensure completion of all works by June 20.

The Div Com also inquired about the putting up of hoardings at Lakhanpur by the Tourism Department to showcase and promote the prominent tourist locations in Jammu region.

Reviewing the arrangement for the security of Pilgrims, the Div Com asked the police to devise a foolproof security plan. He passed directions to the SSP Kathua for deployment of a sufficient number of personnel and installation of additional CCTV cameras to ensure hassle free & secure experience for the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma and other district officers took stock of preparations at lodgement centre in Chichi Mata Premises for pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He directed district administration Samba to ensure regular water, power supply besides regular cleanliness at all the identified lodgement centres in the district during Yatra days.