Commissioner Secy I&C interacts with prominent investors

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, held an interactive meeting with prominent investors in J&K from different sectors at Srinagar today.

The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen ties between the Government and the investor community, explore potential partnerships and discuss opportunities for mutual growth of J&K and Industrial sector as well as to discuss ways to alleviate challenges in grounding investment in the UT.

About 50 investors representing diverse sectors like Pharmaceutical, Power, Hospitals, Packaging Industry, Food Processing, Manufacturing sector, Tourism Sector, Private Industrial Parks, IT and ITES, CA stores and Start Ups expressed their keen interest in J&K’s investment prospects. They lauded Government’s efforts to facilitate a conducive business ecosystem.

Commissioner Secretary highlighted the importance of collaboration between public and private entities to drive innovation, foster entrepreneurship and unlock full potential of Industries in J&K

He assured the investors that their feedback and suggestions would be taken into consideration, aiming to address any barriers and enhance the ease of doing business. The Government’s ongoing efforts to streamline processes, provide service delivery through Single Window system and foster a skilled workforce were also highlighted during the meeting.

Commissioner Secretary mentioned that such meetings will be held atleast once in every quarter to further strengthen ties with the investors. He assured that there would be an open house on every Friday where any investor can meet him and discuss their issues.

This meeting signifies Government’s strong commitment towards forging meaningful partnerships with investors and fostering an environment conducive to sustained economic growth.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Industries and Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, Khalid Jehangir, Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Additional Secretary I&C, Abdul Aziz and other senior officers of Industries and Commerce Department.