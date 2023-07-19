Div Com emphasises on prompt restoration of services in districts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers and streams, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review flood management measures and preparedness across the districts of the division.

During the meeting, the Div Com assessed the damages caused due to the incessant rains and flooding in some areas and asked the Deputy Commissioners to immediately start assessment and share the same with his office.

Calling for swift restoration of essential services affected by the inclement weather, the Div Com directed the DCs to prioritize the repair of damaged roads, disrupted water supply, and power outages. Additionally, he emphasized on the availability of essential commodities in all districts by ensuring uninterrupted supply.

To enhance the emergency response system, the Divisional Commissioner asked for establishing 24×7 multi-departmental control rooms and Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) in every district.

The DCs were instructed to notify helpline numbers and publicize the same to enable the general public to make distress calls and seek assistance when needed.

In anticipation of landslides in hilly districts, the Div Com called upon the Border Roads Organization (BRO), Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) department to keep their men and machinery on standby for road clearance operations when required.

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and Urban Local Bodies were instructed to keep the drainage systems clean in the city and major towns to prevent blockages and subsequent flooding.

The Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and Jal Shakti were put on alert and asked to swiftly restore water and power supply in the case of any damage caused by flash floods.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; senior officers from the Border Roads Organization (BRO), Irrigation and Flood Control, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Urban Local Bodies, Jal Shakti, Public Works Department (PWD), Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) and other concerned departments while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division and concerned officers participated through video conferencing.