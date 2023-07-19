BJP skinning people through heavy taxes: JKPCC chief

Cong seeks delimitation of Panchayats, MCs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has expressed its serious concern over the targeted attacks on non-locals and asked the Govt to ensure the safety and security of the common man, especially the vulnerable sections who have become target in the recent past.

Addressing a press conference here today JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani condemned the increased attacks on non- local labourers and expressed concern while questioning the Government over such happenings and urged it to ensure the safety of such sections and minorities.

Flanked by working president Raman Bhalla, Balwan Singh, TS Bajwa, Ravinder Sharma, Manmohan Singh and others, Wani said that the new grand alliance “INDIA” which emerged yesterday will uproot BJP in 2024 elections, as people want change due to failure of Modi Govt on all fronts. Congratulating Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the leadership of all 26 parties, Wani said that people of country have welcomed this.

He pointed out that the unprecedented price rise and record unemployment is at the top of the agenda of the citizens. Whosoever raises the voice of poor and highlights sufferings of people are targeted by the Government agencies unleashed by Modi Government. People have understood that Modi Government & BJP has the agenda of divide and rule. Polarise, divide the people on the basis of religion, emotionally exploit the religious sentiments of the people for vote bank politics.

Modi Government crushed every genuine voice against it’s wrong policies, anti- people, anti- youth, anti- farmers programmes through agencies but our leadership especially Rahul Gandhi faced all this fearlessly and today the people have come to know that only Congress and Rahul Gandhi can bring nation out of this situation of dictatorship.

Referring to the ULB/ Panchayat elections, JKPCC chief said that the party is fully prepared for these elections which have to take place in time as per schedule in view of the time period as per 73rd &, 74th const amendment done by Congress party under Rajiv Gandhi’s leadership.

“We demand a fair transparent delimitation of Panchayats and MCs under the Superintendence, supervision of State EC for Panchayats & ULBs, as per law of 73rd & 74th Amendment and rotation of reservations, well before elections,” he added.

He said that the people are fed up with the BJP on various false promises not fulfilled and lop sided development in the cities and urban areas too. Where are smart cities and metro cities, the two big promises?

Wani said under garb of smart city, the people are being taxed unnecessarily on various ways- Property Tax, hike in water tax, pre-paid electricity tax besides toll taxes. BJP is responsible of skinning the people through taxes, while the quality of services like water, power has not improved in any manner. Similarly, everywhere the JMC and JDA is charging huge taxes from parking including in hospitals & roads sides, while traffic police is also harassing people. People are getting harassed in every aspect. Even in rural areas, Govt has introduced norms to collect tax and harass people like permission from Rural Development Department and SDMs for any small construction and renovations, taxes on water, wells hand pumps etc whereas in most area there is either no supply or irregular supply, he added.