Dr Jitendra addresses International Ministerial meet, calls for affordable Clean Energy solutions

Excelsior Correspondent

GOA, July 19: Addressing the International Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM -14) 8th Mission Innovation (MI-8) meeting, being attended by representatives of over 40 countries, here today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh called for affordable Clean Energy solutions and said, in order to achieve this goal, strong Public Private Partnership is the need of the hour. He also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to this cause.

The Minister representing India, the host country, said, Clean Energy International Incubation Centre known as CEIIC set up in 2018 CEIIC has incubated 45 StartUps and they have already filed 35 patents. He informed that 10 StartUps have commercialized their products and a few StartUps have raised more than Rs. 20 crore funds, while 20 of these startups are now commercially available in the market.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that the Clean Energy International Incubation Centre known as CEIIC is a first of its kind International Incubation Centre jointly established by DBT/BIRAC, Tata Trust & Tata Power in 2018 under Mission Innovation multilateral program. He said, this reflects strong Public Private Partnership commitment from Govt of India for promoting clean energy solutions.

The Minister said, the incubator supports a wide spectrum of clean energy innovations, focusing aligned with MI objectives. The Incubator provides access to advanced labs and equipment, pool of experts & mentors, and live Test beds with opportunity to conduct Pilots. It also offers opportunities to network with key ecosystem actors, access Seed fund support and Scale-up Investments, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh also announced that CEIIC incubated StartUp ‘Takachar’ was named the GBP 1 million Earth shot prize winner for its technology innovation.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Clean Energy Incubator has launched 3 Tectonic calls for applications to identify and create a pipeline of entrepreneurs & StartUps. He said, it is evidence of the Government of India’s commitment and contribution to work together with Industry and International partners to encourage innovations in the area of clean energy.

The Minister concluded that this successful PPP model can serve for tackling global challenges in the other fields to create environment friendly, affordable, scalable solutions for a sustainable future. He said, India is looking forward to connecting with other partners for scaling up innovations by StartUps.