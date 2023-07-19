CEC Kargil chairs meeting to address vital Health Deptt issues

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 19: Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan, today chaired a meeting to address the key issues within the Health Department of Kargil.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Srikant Balasaheb Suse.

In attendance were Executive Councilor, Health, Mohsin Ali, Superintending Engineer, PWD, R&B Circle Kargil, Chief Controller of Finance, LAHDC Kargil, Chief Medical Officer, Kargil, Executive Engineer R&B, Medical Superintendent, and other officials.

The meeting entailed comprehensive discussions on various matters, including the temporary engagement of dental surgeons, the construction of a Community Health Center (CHC) at 26 post in Budgam village, the identification of suitable land for the construction of a Non-Tribal Primary Health Center (NTPHC) in Choskore village, land compensation, the construction of a de-addiction center, restoration of central heating at Sankoo hospital, allocation of staff quarters for nurses, paramedical staff, and doctors, among other issues.

The CEC attentively listened to all the issues and assured that they would be addressed in a phased manner. Khan mentioned that he would write a letter to the Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to seek prompt resolution regarding the temporary engagement of dental surgeons.

Regarding the construction of the CHC at 26 Post in Budgam village, Khan instructed the DC Kargil to liaise with Army officials to address the matter. The CEC directed the CMO Kargil to identify suitable land for the construction of the NTPHC in Choskore village and subsequently inform the DC Kargil for further progress.

Furthermore, the CEC instructed the Medical Superintendent to deploy nurses and paramedical staff on a rotational basis at the old district hospital in Kargil. He also urged the CMO Kargil to expedite the filling of the vacant BMO post in Chiktan. Khan additionally directed the engagement of housekeeping staff for the Council Secretariat through outsourcing.

Meanwhile, the CEC Kargil requested the DC Kargil to visit the site of the allotted land for the medical college construction and mark the additional land accordingly.