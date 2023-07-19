JU’s AC endorses four-year UG, other innovation programs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: The University of Jammu (JU) held its Academic Council (AC) meeting here today, where significant decisions were made to further the academic excellence.

Chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, the meeting commended the heads, deans, directors, and committee members for the successful conduct of the special convocation.

Prof Rai emphasized the importance of faculty members strengthening their academic credentials and fostering collaborations with renowned institutions worldwide.

He added that the university has always remain focussed to recognize students’ overall development by awarding credits for their participation in sports, cultural activities, NSS, NCC, and more.

Prof Rai highlighted the need for curriculum design to meet societal and industrial demands.

He said the University is also envisaging launching of an app to ensure timely dissemination of research work, publications, and fellowships to the faculty members.

Stressing the need for teamwork, Prof Umesh Rai stated, “University of Jammu has excelled immensely in the fields of academics and research, and this momentum has to be maintained with renewed vigour.”

The meeting, presided over by Prof Anju Bhasin, Dean of Academic Affairs, saw the presentation of around 43 agenda items by Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar of the University of Jammu. Detailed discussions were held on each item, including the Action Taken Report on the resolutions of the previous Academic Council.

The Academic Council endorsed the introduction of an innovative four-year Under Graduate (UG) program titled “Design Your Degree.” It also approved the scheme and statutes for the UG Program, “Design Your Degree.”

Additionally, the establishment of the “College on Wheels” program called “Gyan Udhay Express” was endorsed, set to begin in November 2023 with the participation of 1000 students and 100 mentors.

The council also endorsed the participation and inclusion of Directorate of Distance & Online Education (DD&OE) students in the University of Jammu’s “Display Your Talent” competition, and merger of Learning Support Centres of Directorate of Distance & Online Education.

The university, as a Category I institution under UGC-DEB regulations, will introduce Online M.Com and MA English programs from August 2023.

Other endorsements included the introduction of PG Diploma courses in Intellectual Property Law and Media and Law, revised admissions procedures for PG programs, and the establishment of a Research and Development Cell and Research Policy.

Several other programs were also endorsed by the University’s Academic Council.