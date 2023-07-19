Youth hold key to better future for J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today , said that Jammu and Kashmir’s youth have both the potential and the will to play a crucial role in leading this region towards peace and prosperity.

He assured that the Apni Party would ensure ample opportunities for the young generation to showcase their talents and contribute to a better future for the Union Territory (UT).

Bukhari made these remarks today at an event organized by the party’s youth wing at the party office in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. On this occasion, a prominent businessman, Shakti Dutta, along with scores of supporters, mostly youngsters, formally joined the party.

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari welcomed the new members into the party fold and expressed hope that their joining would strengthen the party cadre further in the rural areas of Jammu. He assured the new members that they would be provided ample opportunities to serve the people in their respective areas.

The Apni Party President emphasised the vital role of the young generation in taking Jammu and Kashmir towards a better future in terms of ensuring peace, prosperity, and development in the region. He said, “Our youth is our future, and they hold the key to a peaceful and prosperous J&K. Today, I assure you that the Apni Party will do everything needed to ensure our young generation gets platforms and opportunities to explore their tremendous talent and take this region to new heights of peace and prosperity.”

He added, ” We have a clear-cut vision and determination to explore the potential of Jammu and Kashmir’s natural resources to create abundant employment opportunities for the youth.”

Apart from the prominent businessman Shakti Dutta, those who joined the party during this extraordinary event included Retired Xen Manoj Bali, Keshav Bali, Namish Singh, Sachin Sant, Suresh Dutta, Parvinder Lehria, Vishal Bogel, Laqsh Manhas, Shivansh, Sandeep Langer, Damanjoot Singh, Gotam Narina, Arjun Jammwal, Arbas and others.

The prominent party leaders present at the occasion included the party’s Provincial President, Manjit Singh; Senior Provincial President, Faqir Nath; Provincial Vice President, Prem Lal; Additional General Secretary, Arun Chibber; State President for the party’s SC Wing, Bodhraj Kazmi and others.