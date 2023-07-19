DGP aids martyred SPO’s daughters for their marriage

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 19: In a heart warming gesture, the Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, presented cheques worth one lakh each to the daughters of a martyred Special Police Officer (SPO) during a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters.

The Assistant Director General of Police (Headquarters/Coordination) PHQ, M K Sinha, was also present.

The late SPO Mohammad Shafi had sacrificed his life in an encounter at Hardu-Shura in the Kunzer area of Baramulla District on February 4, 2015. The DGP handed over the cheques to support the daughters’ forthcoming marriage ceremonies.

Expressing condolences, the DGP assured the martyred SPO’s daughters of the unwavering support and assistance of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He emphasized the responsibility of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar to care for the dependents of police martyrs through various welfare schemes.

The DGP reaffirmed the commitment to fulfil this responsibility, recognizing the sacrifices made by these brave individuals to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. He also highlighted the region’s increasing peace after enduring decades of turmoil, thanks to the supreme sacrifices of J&K policemen and other security forces.

It is important to mention here that the Police Headquarters has provided financial assistance to eleven daughters of martyrs for their marriage ceremonies, this year. Over rupees fifteen lakh has been sanctioned under the Sevara Scheme to support the dependents of martyrs.

Additionally, 32 children of police martyrs are receiving free education in Police public schools, and scholarships totaling over rupees five lakhs have been granted to 43 dependents pursuing education. Moreover, two Digital Skill Development programs were conducted, offering sustainable livelihood options to 50 children of J&K Police martyrs.