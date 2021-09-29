Div Com conducts extensive tour of Foreshore Road

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today conducted an extensive tour of foreshore road along with the team of officers in a newly introduced Jammu and Kashmir Regional Transport Bus to take the cognizance of present position and features of road, footpaths and parks besides other infrastructure including electric poles & boundary walls and execution plan for its beautification.

He was accompanied by Secretary Tourism Sarmand Hafeez, DC Srinagar Ajaz Asad, Dir Tourism, G N Itoo, SMC Commissioner, Amir Athar, VC LAWDA and other officers of various departments.

During the tour, Div Com instructed VC LAWDA and CE PWD to remove the scraps, debris and construction material lying on the sides and median of the roads besides directing CE JKPDCL to repair electric poles and wires which are hanging down.

He also instructed for developing a parking lot at the Zakura on the available land and maintenance of existing parks lying alongside the road from zakura to Habak.

While taking the note of encroachment of land, he directed revenue officers to provide profile states of the land upto 50 meters of width along the road from Dalgate to Zakura.

He instructed LAWDA officers to provide design of paintings to households so they decorate their boundary walls which would enhance the beauty of road and lake. Besides emphasized on them to remove temporary as well as permanent encroachment on the land.

Meanwhile, he instructed all the officers to complete all the works of their respective departments within a week and warned of strict action for any diligence in execution prescribed work.

Div Com also directed for removal of gobar heaps accumulated by locals at several places.

Further, He enjoined officers to ensure uniform signages of shops and hotels to remove visual pollution.

While taking notice of open potholes and hindrances at several places, he directed CE PWD to repair these to address these issues.

Furthermore, he directed Dir floriculture to trim the grass, stinging nettle and weeds of parks, premises and enjoined DFO Urban forestry to carry pruning of plants and trees.

Besides, he asked for the development of springs which feed water to Dal Lake, and the making of new designs for the structures of springs.