Farooq calls for eradicating drug addiction, curbing environmental degradation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: The National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah today held lack of welfarism and environmental conservationism post August 5, 2019 responsible for the increased rate of suicide and environment pollution in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing at the felicitation ceremony organized by Jammu and Kashmir Rural Developmental Society under its “People’s Help Group Initiative” at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, he said that NC cadre will partner civil society in eradicating drug addiction and curb environmental degradation

Dr Farooq Abdullah, who is also the Chief Patron of the Society, distributed prizes among the winners of the painting competition, which was held earlier this month. He said that events like these help to enhance the all-round personality of the students and give vent to their pent up feeling, joys, and sadness.

Expressing concern over the increase in environmental pollution in Kashmir, he said: “The policy intervention from the Government is much needed as laws alone will never succeed in protecting environment, and eradicating social evils. The anticipated changes will take place only when the society is convinced to fully stamp it out. The situation demands overboard efforts by all of us to make a change. Here schools, religious and civil society leaders and politicians have a greater role to play in creating awareness among the masses and guiding by self examples.”

He observed that in wake of the scathing unemployment and fast diminishing avenues, youth are taking to drug addiction and substance use. The crises, he said, is majorly factored by the policy paralysis of the Government and the unconcerned attitude of the society. “We cannot wait for the Government to come to the rescue of our youth. We as a society have to unite our efforts to provide hope to our youth.” he added.

Ruing the incapacity of the administration in providing behavioral counseling, medication to treat drug addicts and providing treatment not just for substance use but also for many factors that accompany addition, he observed that the dearth of de-addiction centers, absence of follow-ups have further aggravated the depressing scenario.

Stressing on the discontinuing use of plastic, Farooq stressed that we must discard the use of plastics and the community and religious leaders have a greater role to play in this direction.

Chairman JKRDS Society and former Speaker Mubarak Gul was also present on the occasion. The function concluded with vote of thanks by Chairman JKRDS Youth Wing & ‘People’s Help Group Initiative”, Yunus Mubarak Gul.