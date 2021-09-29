BJP obliterated very visage of Dogra history: Harsh Dev

Excelsior Correspondent

KUD, Sept 29: Admonishing the BJP for ‘inflicting multiple dents upon Dogra pride’ during its rule in the State and the Centre, JKNPP Chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said that the saffron party had done the greatest dis-service to the people by demoting J&K state to the level of UT.

“The only State in the country known as Dogra State and created by Dogra riders was dis-mantled overnight and divided into two Union Territories at the sweet will of the authoritarian leaders ruling the roost,” he said, adding that not only the obliteration of the Dogra State but the BJP Govt at the Centre enacted a domicile law which paved the way for entry of outsiders in J&K thus posing a grave threat to the very culture, language and identity of Dogras.

“And now the Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex is being converted into a Hotel which has triggered massive outrage in the Dogra heart land”, he observed while addressing a gathering on the conclusion of three day Leadership Training Camp, organized by the Chenani unit of JKNPP at Kud.

Pointing towards the lengthy list of surrenders made by BJP on nationalist issues, Mr Singh said that its leaders in J&K had caused the greatest disappointment to their own supporters as well by abandoning its age-old principles. He said that several other obnoxious overtures of saffron flavoured Govt in J&K included abandonment of Sainik Colony project in Kashmir in view of the Ex-servicemen symbolizing Indian nationalism, refusal to grant holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh birthday, re-naming of Hari Parbat as Kohi-e-Maran, describing Bahu-Fort as Shahbad, introduction of Kashmiri language as a subject in Jammu Colleges, refusal to grant Dogra certificate, division of Jammu region into Pir-Panjal and Chenab Valley region as indicated in AOA, compensation to NOKs of stone-pelters and militants, refusal to grant ex-gratia to soldiers martyred while fighting militancy in the State, dilly dally over eviction of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled in Jammu, allocation of all 10,000 posts of SPOs sanctioned by Union Govt in favour of Kashmir besides utter discrimination against Jammu youth in the matter of appointments to Govt jobs.

Prominent among others, who spoke on the occasion included Yash Paul Kundal, JKNPP General Secretary and former minister, Sukhdev Singh, Manju Singh, Rajesh Padgotra, Gagan Pratap, Ashri Devi, Usha Devi, Parkash Chand, Basharat Ali and Raj Pratap Singh.