Will continue fight for Jammu’s rights: CCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu has urged the Government not to test patience of traders and asserted that Chamber will continue its fight for cause of Jammu Province till it reaches the final conclusion.

To intensify the movement was voiced in unison during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries held here today under the chairmanship of Arun Gupta, president CCI Jammu. The meeting was held in connection with the multifarious demands of the people of Jammu province for which a complete Jammu Bandh supported by various organizations was observed on 22nd September on the call of CCI.

The meeting was attended by members of various traders and other associations to discuss future course of action after the successful Jammu Bandh. During the meeting, various burning issues presently confronted by the business fraternity were deliberated at length besides discussing the means to be adopted in order to get these issues resolved.

Arun Gupta urged the Government to consider the demands raised by it at the earliest. He said that all the demands raised by the Chamber pertaining to various sections of the society across Jammu Province are quite genuine and there is no reason for the Government to turn blind eye to the aspirations of people of this province.

The CCI president asserted that the Chamber will continue to fight for cause of Jammu Province till this significant battle for genuine rights reaches a logical conclusion. He vowed that Jammu Chamber will continue to work relentlessly for ensuring that justice is secured for the people of this province especially the traders and industrialists fraternity and will further intensify its movement by even resorting to long term agitation in case the Government fails to accept their demands at the earliest.

Other office bearers present in the meeting include Anil Gupta (senior vice president), Gaurav Gupta (secretary general), Rajesh Gupta (secretary) and Rajesh Gupta, Treasurer.